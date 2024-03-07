An ongoing trend in the K-pop world has started where idols are constantly pushed to do various new things. Apart from group activities, many artists venture into different career paths, and one of them is modeling. The artists are getting an opportunity to appear in the big leagues of fashion, including the biggest event of them all, Fashion Week.

The fusion of K-pop and fashion

It is not new for K-pop idols to be involved with fashion brands to endorse their products. They are involved in photoshoots and video shoots for magazine covers and such, to promote the brands. From high-end brands to luxury fashion houses, various types of agencies approach K-pop idols to promote their products.

Moreover, K-pop idols are not just involved with a single project, but the brands end up signing them as brand ambassadors. The growing phenomenon of ambassadors has changed the fashion game entirely and has also taken over the K-pop community. The weight of success in present times is certainly determined by the involvement of an artist with brands.

Brand ambassadorship comes with a lot of perks. K-pop idols not only get an opportunity to grace the covers of the world's leading magazines but also get invited to various events, starting from dinners and galas to runway shows, especially at the busy Fashion Week. During Fashion Week, brands from all over the world showcase their newest collections to the world. Celebrities arrive with the trendiest and most stylish looks to watch the elaborate fashion shows.

K-pop idols who walked in Fashion Week

However, some celebrities are not just invited to watch but also to walk on the runway, wearing the brands' exclusive new collections. One of the first idols to walk in Fashion Week was Winner's Mino in 2020, when he walked for a luxury brand in Paris Fashion Week (PFW). He certainly stole the show with his charisma and confidence on the ramp.

In 2022, NCT's Jeno also opened a show for a major brand at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The K-pop star made history as he was the first K-pop idol to ever walk on the NYFW runway and gained recognition in the fashion world. The artist wore a backless pantsuit, which definitely turned heads and solidified his position in the industry.

However, before Jeno, there was another K-pop idol who walked on the runway of NYFW, albeit virtually. During the pandemic, when fashion shows came to a standstill, they started to occur in the form of online shows. In one of these shows, TXT's Yeonjun joined the lineup and appeared in a show for a South Korean brand. Additionally, other artists also joined the show, such as WayV's YangYang and soloist BIBI.

In the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, Stray Kids' Felix made his runway debut for a luxury fashion house. The K-pop artist was welcomed with a lot of praise from fans and non-fans alike for his ability to carry out the show with confidence, despite it being his first time walking on the runway. BLACKPINK's Lisa was also present in the audience and gave a positive reaction during his walk on the ramp.

Additionally, the K-pop girl group BLACKSWAN also walked on the runway for a show at Seoul Fashion Week in February 2024. Their magnetic presence on the ramp certainly displayed their versatility and phenomenal transformation into models. MONSTA X’s Shonwu also had the opportunity to walk at the New York Fashion Week in 2024.

Fashion and K-pop have seamlessly intertwined, forming a captivating fusion of artistic expression that resonates on a global scale. This harmonious blend not only elevates the visibility of K-pop artists but also serves as a platform for them to uncover and showcase their hidden talents. Through this dynamic convergence, K-pop transcends mere entertainment to become a pivotal element in the ever-evolving landscape of the fashion industry.