Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1296: Today’s episode starts with Ruhi crying alone. Armaan comes to console her. He says they will convince Manish for their marriage. Ruhi questions Armaan about his feelings and asks him to answer why he said yes to the marriage.

Armaan says he will answer it honestly and admits many things have changed between them in the last year. And he was scared he would hurt Dadi Sa, Maa, and Ruhi again, so he said yes to the marriage. Ruhi questions him, saying that it means he doesn’t love her. Armaan says he will be loyal to her, and he has changed. Ruhi asks him why he hasn’t said this before. Armaan says he sees his future with Ruhi in this house, living peacefully, managing every crisis together, and being each other's strength.

Ruhi asks Armaan if he misses Abhira. He says she is gone from his life and doesn’t miss the constant arguments at home; now, he wants peace.

Abhira gets fired from internship

Abhira meets her new boss, and she learns that Dev has moved to a different city. Mishra praises Abhira and says she deserves a raise in her salary and an extension of the internship. Abhira hands over the file to the manager. He questions her about the exams. Abhira says she will produce the mark sheet soon. The boss seems impressed with Abhira and asks Mishra to talk to HR.

The boss gets a phone call. He hangs up and asks Abhira to leave the firm immediately. Abhira refuses. He fires her and gives her a pending salary. Abhira comes out of the room. Manisha, Madhav, and Krish video call Abhira.

She wipes her tears and pretends to be happy. Manisha asks her about getting a house and having enough money. Abhira shows her the cash and says she just got a hike and she will soon become very rich. She also says she has a large house. Armaan overhears the conversation.

Abhira hung up the call, saying she had meetings and work. Madhav says whoever leaves the house seems to be doing well in life. He says Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage is wrong. Krish says he thinks Abhira is perfect for Armaan. Armaan looks at them.

Ruhi visits Manish and Suwarna on their anniversary

Ruhi visits the Goenkas to wish Manish and Swarna on their anniversary. She asks Manish to cut the cake. Suwarna also insists. Ruhi promises she won’t try to convince Manish about her and Armaan’s marriage, but she should let her celebrate their anniversary.

Manish agrees and cuts the cake. He leaves to take a call. Suwarna says even though Armaan and Abhira’s marriage was just a deal, she feels there was a spark between them. She questions Ruhi about Armaan’s feelings for her. Ruhi admits things have changed between them, but she believes in her love for Armaan. She says fate can’t separate them now.

Abhira faints

Abhira comes to her room and sees her belongings spread on the bed. The broker says he found the divorce document in her luggage and cannot allow Abhira to stay there. Abhira argues that it was a mutual separation. He agrees to let him stay on the condition that she pays more rent. She gives him the salary she got in the morning and asks him to leave.

Abhira sees only a little cash in her wallet. She feels weak and remembers she hasn’t eaten since morning. She faints and falls on the floor. Armaan falls from the bed. He checks his phone. The broker sees Abhira lying on the floor and enters her room. He sits near her head and slowly gets closer to touch her cheeks. Abhirra’s phone beeps, and she wakes up.

She shouts at the broker. He says he was there to help her. He leaves. She sees Manisha’s missed calls and messages. Manisha asks her to share the address of her residence in case she gets in trouble or has an emergency. Abhira says she cannot get weak and decides to send job applications. Armaan says Abhira seemed fine on the call, and he is worried for no reason.

The broker peeps through the door and sees Abhira. She opens the door. He makes an excuse. Abhira goes out of the house. Ruhi gives Manish's anniversary invite to Dadi. She apologizes on his behalf. Dadi leaves without accepting the invitation. Ruhi gets worried and says nothing is going right. Armaan says he will fix everything after the party by talking to Manish and Kevri. Ruhi hugs him and smiles. Armaan feels uncomfortable. He says he is unable to fall asleep and goes out for a walk. The episode ends here.

