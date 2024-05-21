Nayanthara, Trisha, or Rashmika: Who will play the leading lady in MS Subbulakshmi’s biopic?

The much-anticipated biopic on the veteran Carnatic singer, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, seems to be finally on its way to the silver screen.

Although everything so far has been kept successfully under wraps, sources have some gossip. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed then names of popular A-listed South actresses including Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara, and Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the leading lady of the film.

Trisha, Nayanthara, or Rashmika Mandanna, Who will play MS Subbulakshmi?

The long-pending biopic on the legendary Carnatic singer Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi is all set to hit the theaters by 2025. Yes, you read that right!

As per sources, a Bengaluru-based production house alongside a celebrated directorial team has already started the pre-production work of the film.

Apart from this, reportedly names of some of the A-listed actresses like Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, and even Rashmika Mandanna are in consideration for the film.

Who do you think would nail the role of MS Subbulakshmi?

"The scripting work is in its final stages. The makers will now finalize who will fit the bill to play MS on screen. The film is planned on a grand scale, and the team is keen on roping in actors Trisha or Nayanthara for the role. Even Rashmika Mandanna's name was discussed," a source said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, neither the production team nor any of the actors mentioned have made an official announcement.

Who was Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi?

Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi fondly called MS Subbulakshmi was a renowned Tamil Carnatic singer and an actress as well. She has sung in several languages. MS Subbulakshmi was truly a child prodigy, her first recording was released when she was just 10 years old.

Not just that but she was also the first ever musician to get the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award for her immense contribution to the music industry.

MS Subbulakshmi passed away on December 11, 2004, at the age of 88.

It would surely be amazing to see a movie based on the life of such a talented and inspirational lady. Right?

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda says he prank-called brother Anand Deverakonda’s girlfriends; makes a shocking revelation