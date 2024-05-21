Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia, will receive treatment after a lung inflammation diagnosis, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The news agency reported that the 88-year-old monarch would get antibiotic treatment until the inflammation goes down, citing the royal court.

Crown Prince postpones his trip to Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto head of Saudi Arabia, had postponed his scheduled travel to Japan due to King Salman's health condition. "Saudi Arabia informed the Japanese government that due to the health condition of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed's visit to Japan, which had been scheduled to begin on the 20th, had to be postponed," Hayashi stated during a press conference in Tokyo.

King Salman's high temperature and joint pain prompted him to undergo medical testing earlier on Sunday at the royal facilities at Al Salam Palace, according to the Saudi official news agency. After serving as the crown prince and deputy premier for more than two and a half years, King Salman—the guardian of the holiest places in Islam—took over as head of the world's largest oil exporter in 2015.

His illness occurred during a meeting between the crown prince and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the kingdom to discuss negotiations on a strategic accord between Washington and Riyadh

