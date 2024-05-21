Saudi Arabia King Salman will undergo treatement for lung inflammation; Crown Prince postpones Japan trip

Saudi King Salman is scheduled to receive treatment for a lung inflammation at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, according to a statement from the state news agency on Sunday.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 21, 2024  |  07:17 PM IST |  2.7K
King Salman
King Salman
Key Highlight
  • Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is set to undergo treatment for lung inflammation

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia, will receive treatment after a lung inflammation diagnosis, the state news agency reported on Sunday. The news agency reported that the 88-year-old monarch would get antibiotic treatment until the inflammation goes down, citing the royal court.

Crown Prince postpones his trip to Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto head of Saudi Arabia, had postponed his scheduled travel to Japan due to King Salman's health condition. "Saudi Arabia informed the Japanese government that due to the health condition of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed's visit to Japan, which had been scheduled to begin on the 20th, had to be postponed," Hayashi stated during a press conference in Tokyo.

King Salman's high temperature and joint pain prompted him to undergo medical testing earlier on Sunday at the royal facilities at Al Salam Palace, according to the Saudi official news agency. After serving as the crown prince and deputy premier for more than two and a half years, King Salman—the guardian of the holiest places in Islam—took over as head of the world's largest oil exporter in 2015.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

His illness occurred during a meeting between the crown prince and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the kingdom to discuss negotiations on a strategic accord between Washington and Riyadh

ALSO READ: Iran helicopter crash: President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister confirmed dead in fatal chopper incident

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles