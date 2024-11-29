fromis_9 parts ways with PLEDIS Entertainment after 3-year stint; group to release final fan song under the agency on December 23

K-pop girl group fromis_9 will officially part ways with PLEDIS Entertainment at the end of 2024, following a three-year collaboration that saw the group reach new heights. On November 29, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the exclusive contracts of all eight members will expire on December 31, 2024. The agency revealed that after extensive discussions, the group collectively decided not to renew their contracts, marking the end of their official ties with the agency.

PLEDIS Entertainment expressed their gratitude towards fromis_9 for their dedication and hard work over the past seven years, calling the group "artists who were not only loved by their fandom, Flover but also many K-pop fans worldwide."

To express their thanks to their loyal fans, fromis_9 will release a special fan song on December 23, 2024, marking the group’s final release under PLEDIS. This heartfelt track will serve as a gesture of appreciation to their dedicated fans, Flover, and will precede the group’s final engagements under the label.

Take a look at the full announcement here;

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans who have loved fromis_9.

The exclusive contract with fromis_9 (Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, Baek Ji Heon) will expire this coming December 31. We discussed at length and in depth with the members of fromis_9 regarding each member’s future and direction and have come to an amicable conclusion to end the exclusive artist contract.

fromis_9 joined us in August 2021 and presented a wide range of music including Talk & Talk, DM, Stay This Way, #menow, and Supersonic and have grown into artists who were not only loved by their fandom flover but many fans of K-pop. We would also like to thank fromis_9 who have always put their best foot forward and shown us a wide spectrum of different charms over the past seven years.

fromis_9 will release their fan song, which is their expression of their gratitude for their fandom flover, on December 23 and attend their final engagements, drawing a close to their official activities as PLEDIS Entertainment artists. We wholeheartedly support the future endeavors of fromis_9.

Thank you fans once again, for always being with fromis_9.

Please continue to send fromis_9 your unwavering love and support.

Thank you.”

fromis_9 was originally formed in 2017 through CJ E&M’s reality survival show Idol School and debuted in 2018 with their mini-album To. Heart. After a brief period with Stone Music Entertainment, they signed with PLEDIS Entertainment in 2021, where they flourished under the agency’s guidance alongside K-pop giants like SEVENTEEN and TWS.

