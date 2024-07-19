fromis_9 announces August comeback with Supersonic, 14 months after first studio album

fromis_9 has thrilled fans with the announcement of their long-awaited comeback as the group released the first teaser for their upcoming third single album, Supersonic. Scheduled for release on August 12, this marks their return after 14 months since their first full-length album, Unlock My World was released in June of last year.

fromis_9 to drop Supersonic in August

On July 18, fromis_9 surprised fans by releasing the first teaser for their upcoming third single album, Supersonic. This announcement has generated significant excitement, as it marks the group's highly anticipated comeback after 14 months since last release. The new album is set to be released on August 12 at 6 p.m. KST, and fans are eagerly counting down the days.

The forthcoming release of Supersonic comes after the group's first full-length album, Unlock My World, which was unveiled in June of the previous year. The long wait for new music has heightened expectations, and the teaser has only added to the anticipation.

Meanwhile, the 90s comic-like-themed teaser hints at an energetic and dynamic concept, promising a fresh sound and captivating visuals that fromis_9 is known for.

Take a look at the announcement teaser here:

More details about fromis_9’s latest activities

fromis_9 is a dynamic K-pop girl group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show Idol School. The group, originally a nine-member ensemble, now consists of eight talented members; Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, and Baek Ji Heon, following the departure of Jang Gyu Ri in July 2022. The group debuted on January 24, 2018, with their EP To. Heart and has since been captivating fans with their unique charm and versatile music.

In recent times, fromis_9 has delighted fans with the announcement of their highly-anticipated comeback. The group is set to release their third single album, Supersonic, on August 12, marking their first comeback in over a year since Unlock My World. Alongside this announcement, fromis_9 has been active in various music festivals, including Weverse Con and the Kwave Music Festival in Manila. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the new album, which promises to deliver the vibrant energy and captivating performances that fromis_9 is known for.

