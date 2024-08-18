G-Dragon launches new official Instagram account on 36th birthday ahead of solo comeback after 7 years

BIGBANG's G-Dragon will soon be returning with his solo comeback later this year, as confirmed by his agency. The rapper opened an official Instagram account on his birthday also also shared a post. Since early 2024, fans have been eagerly waiting for the rapper and producer to make a return to the music industry. His last official release was BIGBANG's Still Life which was released in 2022. He also attended fellow member Daesung's recent concert.

On August 17, G-Dragon launched his official Instagram account which marked his 36th birthday. The account with the username FAM posted a new official profile photo of the artist along with a birthday wish. See the latest post on the new account below.

KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung Soo revealed on his show that G-Dragon would be returning with his album in October. There have also been speculations that he will be holding a solo concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul in November.

But these rumors were swiftly denied by his agency, Galaxy Corporation. They stressed that G-dragon will be making a comeback later this year and nothing has been confirmed for now.

On April 16, the company had announced that the rapper is preparing to release a solo album which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024. This would mark his first solo release since 2017, his first solo comeback in 7 years. The artist's last release was his second mini album, Kwon Ji Yong which was released in June 2017.

G-dragon made his debut as a part of BIGBANG in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser.

G-dragon is known for being not only an excellent producer and a rapper but also a cultural and fashion influencer.

