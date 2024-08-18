IU’s 2017 hit Palette featuring G-Dragon becomes her 2nd music video to amass 200 million views after BBIBBI

IU is highly regarded as a star soloist in the K-pop industry. From releasing hit music to breaking records, since her debut, she has been showcasing her outstanding musical brilliance. Now her 2017 hit track Palette featuring BGBANG’s G-Dragon has amassed 200 million views on its music video.

On August 17 at 9 pm KST, IU’s music video for her 2017 track Palette surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. Thai marks the soloist’s second music video to achieve the feat following her 2018 hit BBIBBI.

Released on April 21, 2017, Palette featuring G-Dragon managed to amass the view count just after 7 years 3 months, and 27 days.

Congratulations to IU on this impressive achievement.

Palette is one of IU’s earliest hits that propelled her to stardom as a K-pop soloist. Featuring BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, this track is all about the singer’s self-discovery and getting comfortable with her shell while creating a unique identity.

In the first verse, she talks about the smaller things she appreciates, that may not align with mainstream preference. She also acknowledges that there are some people who like her while others don’t, but she sees it as part of her journey. In the second verse, she continues to empower listeners, singing a tale of self-love.

BIGBANG member G-Dragon takes over the third verse with his powerful rap lyrics. Echoing IU, he talks about how he overcame his past. He encourages listeners to embrace the darkness and walk towards the light rather than fighting it. He also praises the soloist as someone who is cherished and loved by all.

Watch IU’s music video for Palette:

On the work front, IU released her sixth mini-album Winning on February 20, 2024. The EP features two title tracks - Shopper feat. DPR IAN and Holssi. The other songs included in this album are Love Wins All feat. BTS’ V, Shh..ft. NewJeans’ Hyein & JOE WON SUN, and I Stan U.

Following the success of her sixth EP, IU embarked on her 2024 world tour H.E.R. Kicking off her first concert in Seoul, she visited Yokohama, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, London, and other major cities around the world.

