Will G-Dragon make music comeback in October? Park Myung Soo drops hint during radio show

BIGBANG's G-Dragon's upcoming album might be released later this October, as hinted by host and comedian Park Myung Soo. The rapper's agency had earlier confirmed that he would be making a solo return for the first time since 2017 with an album. Reports also mentioned that he would be embarking on a tour

On August 1, a clip from KBS Cool FM’s Park Myung-soo‘s Radio Show went viral as the host mentioned that he heard that BIGBANG's G-Dragon would be making a comeback the month after next which is October. He furthered that he would want G-dragon to come as a guest on his show as he likes his music. These statements gave rise to the speculations that the producer and rapper may be dropping his new album this October.

But these rumors were swiftly denied by his agency, Galaxy Corporation. They stressed that G-dragon will be making a comeback later this year.

On April 16, the company had announced that the rapper is preparing to release a solo album which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024. This would mark his first solo release since 2017, his first solo comeback in 7 years. The artist's last release was his second mini album, Kwon Ji Yong which was released in June 2017.

Later, some reports also suggested that G-Dragon is holding various meetings for his comeback and plans to tour after returning to the music industry. Responding to these reports his agency Galaxy Corporation stated that G-Dragon will make a comeback in the second half of the year, but there is no specific schedule.

G-dragon made his debut as a part of BIGBANG in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser.

G-dragon is known for being not only an excellent producer and a rapper but also a cultural and fashion influencer.

