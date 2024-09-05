Gangnam B-Side stills: Ji Chang Wook and BIBI face off in heated confrontation; SEE PICs

Gangnam B-Side is an upcoming South Korean crime-thriller series that will be released soon. Starring Ji Chang Wook in the lead role, popular singer BIBI also joins the cast list. Ahead of its premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), new stills have been released showcasing the actors in intense scenes that create curiosity.

On September 4, 2024, the production team of Gangnam B-Side released stills of the show featuring Ji Chang Wook, BIBI and more. In the pictures, Ji Chang Wook can be seen with an indifferent expression, embodying a cold and ruthless character. Moreover, he also gets into an intense brawl with Jo Woo Jin, who plays the character of a detective trying to uncover the truth.

BIBI, the popular Korean singer, will also be appearing in the series as one of the major characters. In one of the images, she confronts Ji Chang Wook and the tension looms around them. Ha Yoon Kyung is also featured in one of the images where she is on the call with a terrified expression across her face.

The plot of the show follows a disgraced detective, who is drawn back into action when his daughter’s friend becomes the latest woman to disappear in Seoul’s trendy Gangnam district. As he investigates, he uncovers a web of vice, drugs, and corruption, exposing a dark secret that could bring down some of the city's most powerful elites.

Advertisement

Apart from Ji Chang Wook and BIBI, the cast of the show includes Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jeong Jae Kwang, Eum Moon Suk, Oh Ye Ju, Seo Tae Woong, and more. Directed by Park Noo Ri and produced by Han Jae Deok, the series has been selected to be screened at the 29th Busan Film Festival along with Hellbound Season 2, Dongjae, the Good, or the Bastard.

The official premiere date of the show is expected to be revealed soon in the coming days. It will be aired on the Disney+ streaming platform.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN's personal info stolen, flight seat blocked by sasaeng fans; BELIFT LAB to sue perpetrators