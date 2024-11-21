Geum Sae Rok in talks to join Lee Junho in upcoming drama Typhoon Company by Fight for My Way director; Report

Geum Sae Rok, who recently made her TV comeback with Iron Family, is now in talks for her next big role. As per the latest reports, she has received an offer to take on the female lead role in the upcoming drama Typhoon Company. If she confirms, she will be co-starring with Lee Junho, who was previously reported to be playing the role of male lead. Adding to the excitement, this work will be helmed by a calibrated director known for Fight for My Way, Love Alarm, and more.

On November 21, Korean media outlets reported that Geum Sae Rok’s agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed, “She has received an offer to star in Typhoon Company and is currently positively reviewing it.”

If she decides to appear in this drama, she will be embodying the role of Oh Mi Sook, a salesperson at a mid-sized company. She is the eldest daughter and had to start working at a very early age to support herself and her family after her parents passed away. Until now, she had been working as an accountant. However, after receiving an offer from the CEO of Typhoon Company, she decides to give her sales career a go.

Lee Junho is in talks to take on the role of Kang Tae Poong, who works relentlessly to protect his family business in the chaotic setting of a terrifying economic crisis.

Typhoon Company is the literal title and can also be translated to Tae Poong Company. The drama will follow the story of a mid-sized family business that tries to fight bankruptcy head-on in the backdrop of 1997’s IMF (International Monetary Fund) crisis.

The work will be directed by Lee NA Jeong, who is renowned for popular dramas like Fight for My Way, Love Alarm, and See You in My 19th Life. With this stellar lead cast ensemble, Typhoon Company is currently in discussion to premiere on tvN in 2025.

On the other hand, Geum Sae Rok is currently starring in the KBS drama Iron Family, showing exceptional chemistry with Kim Jung Hyun. Some of her other works are Youth of May, Soundtrack #2, The Interest of Love, and more.

