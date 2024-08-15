Choi Tae Joon turns caring older brother for Geum Sae Rok in upcoming romance drama Iron Family’s new stills

The upcoming drama Iron Family has given us a fresh look at Choi Tae Joon’s character and his exciting transformation! “Iron Family” is a new romantic black comedy centered on a family running a laundry business across three generations.

Geum Sae Rok stars as Lee Da Rim, the youngest daughter of the Cheongryeom Laundry family, who faces a rare illness that gradually limits her vision. Kim Jung Hyun plays Seo Kang Joo, an executive director at Jiseung Group and a member of the wealthiest family in the Cheongryeom neighborhood, who finds it challenging to win his father's approval.

Choi Tae Joon will portray Cha Tae Woong, a part-time worker at Cheongryeom Laundry. Abandoned at birth and raised in an orphanage, Cha Tae Woong has always had to fend for himself. After becoming a legal adult with no direction, he was adrift until Go Bong Hee (Park Ji Young), the daughter-in-law of the Cheongryeom Laundry family, stepped in to help him get back on his feet and find his first foothold in adult life.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama showcase Cha Tae Woong's transformation after joining the Cheongryeom Laundry family. While earlier images depict him with a dark, vacant stare and disheveled appearance, his new look is clean-cut and he radiates a bright, confident energy after landing a job at Cheongryeom Laundry and becoming part of their family.

Cha Tae Woong, who views Lee Da Rim as a younger sister, becomes a protective older brother when Seo Kang Joo starts pursuing her romantically. This leads to frequent clashes between the two men, with their ongoing bickering adding a humorous touch to the drama.

Check out the stills below-

Alongside Geum Sae Rok, Kim Jung Hyun, and Choi Tae Joon, INFINITE's Sungyeol will also be part of Iron Family. Sungyeol will play Choi Hyung Chul, a lieutenant at the Cheongrim Police Station. Despite being a skilled police academy graduate, he is often overshadowed by his accomplished family—his father is a professor, his mother an artist, his older brother a prosecutor, and his older sister a doctor. Despite this, Choi Hyung Chul takes great pride in his work as a police officer and will develop a romantic relationship with a fellow female officer at the station.

Iron Family is written by screenwriter Seo Sook Hyang, celebrated for her work on dramas like Pasta, Don’t Dare to Dream (also known as Jealousy Incarnate), and Wok of Love. The drama is slated to premiere in September, following Beauty and Mr. Romantic, and will consist of 36 episodes.

