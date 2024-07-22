(G)I-DLE under fire for performing in lifeguard outfits with red cross emblem; CUBE Ent to be sent notice

(G)I-DLE, the fierce K-pop girl group is facing much criticism for their outfits during a recent performance. The members donned tops with ‘Lifeguard’ written on them along with red cross symbols. The emblems are protected by law in South Korea and any unauthorized usage may face penalties. However, the Korean Red Cross has decided to send the group’s agency a notice for now.

(G)I-DLE faces criticism for unauthorized usage of law-protected red cross emblem

On July 19, (G)I-DLE appeared on KBS2TV’s Music Bank to perform their latest song KLAXON. During their stage, the members sported sleeveless tops with ‘Lifeguard’ written on them. In addition, all five members’ outfits also had the red cross symbol, which landed them in controversy. The emblem is legally protected and according to the Korean Red Cross Act’s Article 25, unauthorized usage of the symbol is strictly prohibited.

Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that the organization revealed that they had not received any request for approval from (G)I-DLE’s agency or the show’s production. However, the Korean Red Cross believes that the misuse was not intentional but rather out of ignorance.

According to reports, the humanitarian organization plans to send CUBE Entertainment an official notice, informing them about the existing laws. At the same time, since the issue was raised by the International Humanitarian Law Institute, the agency must submit a plan to prevent the recurrence of such a matter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Korean Red Cross Act states that any unauthorized usage of the symbol can result in a penalty of up to 5 million KRW and a fine of up to 10 million KRW. However, since (G)I-DLE’s usage was not intentional, no fine or penalty will be imposed upon the group’s agency CUBE Entertainment.

More about (G)I-DLE's KLAXTON performance

On July 8, (G)I-DLE marked their 2024 comeback with the 7th mini-album I SWAY and its lead track KLAXON’s music video. For their Music Bank performance, each member accessorized their outfits with whistles, hats, and red bags around their waists to emphasize the Lifeguard concept. Although It was intended to evoke the summery theme in line with the group’s new song, the quintet has since faced much criticism from Korean netizens.

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER and TREASURE to embark on world tours in 2025; Yang Hyun Suk confirms new group Next Monster's debut on cards