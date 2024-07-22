BABYMONSTER and TREASURE to embark on world tours in 2025; Yang Hyun Suk confirms new group Next Monster's debut on cards

YG Entertainment’s rookie girl group BABYMONSTER is set to embark on its first world tour in 2025. Popular boy group TREASURE is also set to go on tour next year. In their 2025 plans, the agency also revealed that a new group known as Next Monster for now is also set to debut soon.

YG Entertainment reveals BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, and upcoming group Next Monster's 2025 plans

On July 21, YG Entertainment’s official YouTube channel dropped a new announcement video featuring founder Yang Hyun Suk. He revealed the 2025 plans for the company’s many K-pop groups including BLACKPINK, 2NE1, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, WINNER, AKMU, and more.

It was revealed that the rookie girl group Baemon (BABYMONSTER) will go on its first world tour in 2025. In addition, the ten-piece boy band TREASURE will also embark on a world tour next year.

On this day, Yang Hyun Suk confirmed that YG Entertainment’s new group Next Monster is also currently waiting in the wings. The agency is working hard to introduce the members of this new group in 2025.

Watch YG Entertainment’s full 2025 plans here:

Yang Hyun Suk shares upcoming plans for BLACKPINK, 2NE1, AKMU, and WINNER

Meanwhile, on this day, through this announcement video, Yang Hyun Suk revealed that YG Ent’s first successful girl group 2NE1 is confirmed to hold concerts starting in October to commemorate its 15th debut anniversary.

Advertisement

At the same time, it was revealed that BLACKPINK is all set to make its much-awaited comeback in 2025. Following the new music release, this four-piece megastar girl group will also embark on a world tour next year.

The founder of YG Entertainment also revealed that there are many plans in the pipeline for the four-member boy band WINNER and sibling duo AKMU.

Get to know BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon is a newly-formed girl group by YG Entertainment that debuted on November 27, 2023, with its first single BATTER UP. Shortly after debut, member Ahyeon took a hiatus due to health issues.

After she returned to the group, Baemon released its first mini-album BABYMONS7ER on April 1, 2024. The current lineup of members includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

More about TREASURE

TREASURE is a 10-member group formed from the musical show YG Treasure Box. Initially a 12-piece, the boy band debuted on August 7, 2020, with its first single album The First Step: Chapter One.

Advertisement

The current lineup of members includes Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Wo, and So Jung Hwan.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN lands first No 2 spot on Billboard 200 with second studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD