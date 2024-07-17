(G)I-DLE's Shuhua and Taiwanese star Ko Chen Tung caught in dating rumors; CUBE Entertainment releases statement

CUBE Entertainment, managing K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE has addressed swirling dating rumors involving Shuhua and Taiwanese star Ko Chen Tung, dismissing speculation sparked by a social media post published on July 16.

(G)I-DLE’s label reacts to Shuhua’s dating rumors with Ko Chen Tung

On July 17, CUBE Entertainment responded to dating rumors involving (G)I-DLE's Shuhua and Taiwanese star Ko Chen Tung, dismissing them as “groundless”.

The speculation arose following a social media post by Shuhua on the 16th, where she shared several photos with the caption "Hey~ I Love You." To which Ko Chen Tung, known for his roles in films like Back Then, the Girl We Loved, responded with a smiling emoticon, sparking interest among fans and netizens alike.

Online fan communities quickly speculated about a romantic relationship between the two, especially after Shuhua reportedly attended Ko Chen Tung’s recent birthday celebration during her personal schedule in Taiwan.

However, CUBE Entertainment swiftly addressed the rumors, clarifying that there is no truth to the dating speculations. Shuhua's agency emphasized that the interaction and attendance at the birthday party were purely coincidental and unrelated to any romantic involvement.

With both parties denying the dating rumors, the incident has been put to rest.