10 most popular K-pop girl groups: BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and more

In the dynamic realm of K-pop, 2023 showcases a dazzling array of girl groups that have firmly established their dominance. BLACKPINK, with its unparalleled global impact, continues to reign supreme, while NewJeans, an emerging force, captivates audiences with its unique style. TWICE's infectious energy and massive fanbase cement its status as a perennial favorite. The ethereal aura of LE SSERAFIM adds a distinctive touch, complementing the futuristic allure of aespa, which is making waves with its innovative concepts. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE, Red Velvet, and IVE bring diverse sounds and charismatic performances to the forefront. MAMAMOO's powerhouse vocals resonate globally, and ITZY's dynamic presence solidifies its position among the most influential K-pop girl groups.

Together, these exceptional talents continue to reshape and elevate the K-pop industry to unprecedented heights, making them the most popular K-pop girl groups.

Enlisted below are the biggest female K-pop groups

1. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group under YG Entertainment, has emerged as a global phenomenon, earning the title of the 'biggest girl group in the world.' Comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, they are celebrated for their 'girl crush' concept in K-pop, embodying themes of self-confidence and female empowerment. Breaking barriers, they headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023, marking the first time an Asian act achieved such a milestone.

Their international success is a testament to their influence in spreading the Korean Wave. Honored by King Charles III, they were invested as Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023, recognizing their global impact.

Advertisement

2. NewJeans

NewJeans is another popular K-pop girl group formed by ADOR that has swiftly risen to prominence since their debut on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention. Comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, their girl-next-door image and fusion of 1990s- and 2000s-inspired pop and R&B, enriched with dance and club styles, set them apart. Their eponymous debut EP, featuring hits like Hype Boy and Cookie, garnered attention, while the single album OMG, released in January 2023, achieved commercial success. Ditto from the album became a sensation, topping charts and marking their entry into global lists like the Billboard Hot 100.

With accolades, record-breaking singles, and commercial endorsements with renowned brands, NewJeans stands as a dynamic force in the K-pop scene.

3. TWICE

TWICE, formed by JYP Entertainment, stands as a powerhouse in the K-pop landscape. Comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, they debuted in 2015 and quickly soared to fame. Cheer Up and TT marked their domestic breakthrough, earning accolades and chart-topping success. With a remarkable sales record of over 15 million albums in South Korea and Japan, they made history in Japan, achieving platinum certifications.

TWICE's global impact includes Billboard chart triumphs, a Japanese dome tour, and US Billboard Hot 100 entries. Crowned the Nation's Girl Group, TWICE's infectious choreography and hits resonate worldwide.

4. LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM, a K-pop girl group under Source Music, boasts a lineup featuring Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Debuting in 2022 with FEARLESS, they made waves in Japan with the single's release and later unveiled their first studio album, UNFORGIVEN. The group's versatility was showcased further with a Japanese tour, Flame Rises, and the Japanese single Jewelry.

Notably, they expanded their horizons with an English-language single, Perfect Night, collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment for Overwatch 2. LE SSERAFIM's diverse discography, encompassing themes for Japanese dramas and gaming events, underscores their rising international presence.

5. aespa

aespa, the innovative K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, redefined K-pop with its distinctive metaverse concept and hyper-pop music. Since their debut on November 17, 2020, with Black Mamba, aespa has been a trailblazer. Their second single, Next Level, achieved significant commercial success, earning multiple awards.

Advertisement

The EP Savage broke records as the best-selling debut album by an SM Entertainment act at the time. With their second EP, Girls, aespa conquered the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, and their third EP, My World, solidified their success, becoming the second best-selling album by a K-pop girl group with 2.1 million sales.

6. (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE, another dynamic K-pop girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018, has left an indelible mark on the K-pop scene. Comprising five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua, (G)I-DLE distinguishes itself by active involvement in music creation, particularly spearheaded by Soyeon. Their 2020 single album, Dumdi Dumdi, achieved domestic fame, charting at number two on the Circle Chart and becoming the second best-selling single album by a girl group of all time.

With subsequent hits like Tomboy and Nxde, (G)I-DLE continued their chart-topping success, showcasing their prowess by achieving a Perfect All-Kill (PAK) in 2022. Their global impact extends to the US, where they secured a position on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart with a non-English song in 2023.

7. ITZY

ITZY, the vibrant K-pop girl group formed by JYP Entertainment, has been a powerhouse with It'z Different since its debut on February 12, 2019. Breaking records and securing accolades, they achieved a Rookie Grand Slam with various awards in their debut year. In 2022, their partnership with Republic Records expanded. ITZY's global influence soared with releases like the Japanese single Voltage, English single Boys Like You, and EPs like Checkmate and Cheshire.

Despite a temporary hiatus for member Lia, ITZY continues to thrive. Their 2023 EP Kill My Doubt and second studio album Born to Be in 2024, featuring solo tracks for each member, showcase their enduring impact.

8. Red Velvet

Red Velvet, another iconic K-pop girl group under SM Entertainment, has left an indelible mark on the K-pop scene since its debut on August 1, 2014. Originally a quartet, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy welcomed Yeri in March 2015. Blending their 'red' pop side with electronic vibes and funk and their 'velvet' side featuring '90s-inspired R&B, ballad, and hip-hop, Red Velvet's musical versatility is widely acclaimed.

Advertisement

With chart-topping albums and hits like Red Flavor, Bad Boy, and Psycho, they've earned numerous awards, Forbes recognition, and international acclaim as one of the most popular K-pop groups globally.

9. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO, an exceptionally influential K-pop girl group from Rainbow Bridge World, has been a powerhouse in K-pop since its debut on June 18, 2014. Comprising Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, MAMAMOO is celebrated for its robust live vocals, diverse musical styles, and hands-on approach to songwriting. From their debut EP Hello to chart-topping hits like Um Oh Ah Yeah, Starry Night, and HIP, MAMAMOO's success spans retro, jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and emotional ballads.

Challenging beauty standards and gender norms, MAMAMOO's impactful journey includes international recognition, Billboard chart-toppers, and numerous prestigious awards, solidifying their status as K-pop trailblazers.

10. IVE

Lastly, IVE, the K-pop girl group under Starship Entertainment, has significantly impacted since its debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven. Comprising members Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, IVE is recognized for their catchy songs and emphasis on themes of self-love. Their lead single from the album Love Dive marked their first number-one song on the Circle Digital Chart, earning accolades such as Song of the Year at prestigious awards.

IVE's achievements continued with their first studio album, I've Ive, in 2023, accompanied by chart-topping singles like Kitsch and I Am, further solidifying its success in the K-pop scene.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's brother unveils exclusive photo from his military graduation ceremony; fans react