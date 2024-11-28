Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, 2PM’s Taecyeon, and more get CONFIRMED for new fantasy romance The First Night With the Duke

Get ready fans, cause Seohyun and Taecyeon have just confirmed their upcoming collaborations. They are now set to lead the upcoming fantasy romance drama The First Night With the Duke. Apart from these two stars, more actors like Seo Bum June, Kwon Han Sol, and Ji Hye Won have confirmed their appearances in this new work.

On November 28, Seolhyun and Taecyeon's agencies confirmed that they will be leading the upcoming drama The First Night With the Duke (working title). It is a fantasy romance story that revolves around an ordinary college student whose soul gets confined inside the body of a minor character in a romance novel. As that character, she then spends a night with the male lead of the story who is known for his obsessive personality.

Seohyun will be playing the role of this minor character Cha Sun Chaek. Despite her space in the story, she is actually from a very wealthy family with great power and social status. She aims to live a comfortable and quiet life away from all the chaos. However, her dream shatters in an instant after she would the college student named K transfers into her body, making her unintentionally spend the night with the male lead.

Taecyeon is set to dazzle as Yi Beon, the male lead of the romance novel. He is a member of the royal family and favored by Your Highness. He is also skilled in martial arts. Despite his cold appearance, he is intensely loyal and devoted to the woman of his dreams. With his handsome appearance and status, many think he has the life desired by many. However, he secretly bears scars from his past caused by many inappropriate rumors.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the on-screen chemistry of these two 2nd generation K-pop idols. Meanwhile, Kwon Han Sol is confirmed to take on the role of the original female lead of the novel, Jo Eun Ae. Seo Bum June will portray the second male lead Jung Soo Kyum, while Ji Hye Won will take on Do Hwa Sun, an antagonist character whose life goal is to marry Yi Beon.

