IU’s Defamation Case: Woman accused of slandering singer pleads for leniency; verdict scheduled for December 3

A few weeks ago, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment revealed that they are pursuing legal actions against 180 individuals for defamation, deepfake content creation, death threats, and other malicious activities. As per the latest report, one of these accused individuals, who is a woman in her 30s recently attended the sentencing hearing where she asked for leniency citing that she was suffering from mental illness while writing defamatory content against IU.

According to reports on November 27, the woman referred to as Kim (39), appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for the sentencing hearing. Prosecutors have requested a four-month sentence for malicious activities. However, she contested saying, "I was merely expressing my personal opinions."

Asking for leniency she claimed, "I have a mental health issue that impacts my writing skills." Kim was accused of posting four defamatory comments about IU's singing abilities and outfits on April 10, 2024. The first trial's verdict is now scheduled for December 3.

Back on November 11, EDAM Entertainment disclosed the legal proceedings against 180 individuals for cyberbullying. These users were accused of posting malicious content about IU, distributing deepfake material, harassing her online, accusing her of plagiarism, and even sending her death threats. Her agency declared that they have taken film legal actions, including lawsuits and prosecution. It was revealed that there is one more case, awaiting a second hearing on December 4, where a former classmate of IU is accused of continuously harassing her online.

EDAM Entertainment also revealed that there were six cases which were resulted in fines through summary indictment (written document process without former trial). Among these, these cases led to conditional non-prosecution with mandatory educational courses, while one resulted in conditional non-prosecution with probationary guidance.

The agency also declared that they have sought help from relevant authorities for cases involving overseas individuals. EDAM Entertainment clearly mentioned that they would continue to monitor online communities to protect their artist from exposure to further threats, harassment, and defamations.

The agency's firm action received much praise from the fans who have decided to lend hands by reporting such malicious content against IU.

