Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo CONFIRMED to host 2024 The Fact Music Awards in Japan; Details

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo are set to co-host the prestigious 2024 The Fact Music Awards in Osaka's Kyocera Dome on September 7-8. This marks the awards' first international edition, while Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo’s sixth collaboration for the event.

On July 8, a K-media outlet, Star News confirmed exciting news for K-pop fans that Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo are set to co-host the 2024 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) in Japan. The prestigious event, scheduled for September 7 and 8 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, marks the first time TMA will be held outside Korea.

Seohyun, a seasoned host, returns for her seventh consecutive year, showcasing her adeptness and charm on stage. Teaming up with Jun Hyun Moo for the sixth time, their chemistry promises a lively and engaging ceremony. TMA distinguishes itself by cumulating fan votes, digital performance metrics, album sales data, and expert evaluations to determine award recipients, making it a comprehensive annual celebration of musical achievements.

With the prestigious Kyocera Dome as the venue, fans and industry professionals alike can anticipate an unforgettable event that showcases K-pop’s global influence and talent. The ceremony promises to deliver thrilling performances and emotional moments as it honors the best in the K-pop music industry for the year.

More about The Fact Music Awards

The Fact Music Awards, established in 2019, is a prestigious ceremony hosted by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star, recognizing key figures in the Hallyu wave. Winners are selected based on objective data from Circle charts (formerly Gaon), assessments by a panel of judges, and fan support and participation scores, reflecting global influence.

The event broadcasts across Asia via platforms like V Live and ABS-CBN, enhancing its reach and impact. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the December 2020 awards transitioned to an online format to prioritize safety while continuing to honor outstanding achievements across various categories in the music industry. Meanwhile, in 2023, the annual award ceremony was held on October 10, at Incheon’s Namdong Gymnasium, where SEVENTEEN, BTS, Lim Young Woong and more became the big winners of the night.

