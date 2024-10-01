Girls’ Generation’s YoonA announced as new brand ambassador of Valentino joining BTS’ SUGA

YoonA, the popular actress who was last seen in King the Land and member of the iconic girl group Girls’ Generation has added a new jewel to her crown. YoonA has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Valentino joining BTS’ SUGA.

On October 1, 2024, YoonA’s agency SM Entertainment announced that she had been officially chosen as the new ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Valentino. So, YoonA has now joined BTS’ SUGA as a Valentino brand ambassador.

It should be noted that YoonA was the only South Korean artist who was invited to the Valentino 2025 S/S Collection in Paris during the Paris Fashion Week.

The Girls’ Generation member stole the spotlight that day by arriving in a breathtaking mini-dress embroidered all over with sparkly tassels from Valentino’s 2025 Spring collection. YoonA styled it with a velvet head wrap and gorgeous white stockings. Her elegance and style left everyone utterly captivated.

This year’s Valentino show was called Pavillon des Folies. The show was interestingly the first show presented by Alessandro Michele as creative director of the Italian luxury brand and grabbed the attention of the entire fashion world. YoonA was after the show seen warmly greeting and chatting with Alessandro Michele.

YoonA is a popular South Korean singer, songwriter, actress, and member of one of the most iconic K-pop girl groups Girls’ Generation also known as SNSD. She first shot to immense fame as a member of the SNSD after debuting with the group on August 5, 2007, with their single Into the New World. She later debuted as a member of the group’s sub-unit Girls' Generation-Oh!GG.

SNSD rose to fame with their single Gee in January 2009, the song remained number one on KBS Music Bank for a record-breaking nine back-to-back weeks. Girls’ Generation ended their five-year hiatus and made a comeback with their EP FOREVER 1 on August 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, YoonA made her acting debut with a small role in the drama Two Outs in the Ninth Inning in 2007. She landed her first lead role in 2008 in You Are My Destiny followed by Cinderella Man, Love Rain, and more.

YoonA is best known for her K-dramas The K2, King The Land, Hush, and Big Mouth. She will soon lead the movie Pretty Crazy with Ahn Bo Hyun.

