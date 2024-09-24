King The Land’s YoonA to lead upcoming time slip drama A Tyrant’s Chef by My Love from the Star director; Report

YoonA, the popular South Korean actress and K-pop idol who was last seen in the hit romantic comedy King The Land is gearing up for her return to the small screen. The actress reportedly has been offered a lead role in the upcoming time slip drama A Tyrant’s Chef. It will be directed by Love from the Star director.

On September 24, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that the popular South Korean actress YoonA bagged a lead role in a new time slip K-drama A Tyrant’s Chef.

The drama is creating much buzz as it will be helmed by the noted director Jang Tae Yoo who is renowned for his dramas Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun’s My Love from the Star, Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop’s Lovers of the Red Sky, Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon’s Hyena and Lee Hanee and Lee Jong Won’s Knight Flower.

According to industry insiders, YoonA has been offered the lead role after the success of her last K-drama King The Land. A Tyrant’s Chef will follow the story of a star chef who slips back in time at the peak of her career and reaches a time in the past when she meets a king who is renowned as one of the worst tyrants. But he is also a great gourmet.

The K-drama will depict the fateful adventures of the chef when she faces teh tyrant king and gets her food scrutinized by him.

YoonA also known as Lim YoonA, is one of the top South Korean actresses and a popular K-pop singer. She first debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation also known as SNSD on August 5, 2007, with the single Into the New World. She later debuted in the sub-unit Girls’ Generation-Oh! GG.

YoonA marked her acting debut with a small role in Two Outs in the Ninth Inning in 2007. She is well known for portraying a range of varied roles in K-dramas King The Land, The K2, You Are My Destiny, Hush, The King in Love, and Big Mouth, and movies Confidential Assignment and Exit.

