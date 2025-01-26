Girls’ Generation’s YoonA reveals honing cooking skills for A Tyrant’s Chef; teases filming progress

A Tyrant’s Chef is an upcoming South Korean series starring YoonA in the lead role alongside Lee Chae Min. The actress has recently talked to the fans’ regarding the filming progress and other details. Previously, the popular actor Park Sung Hoon was selected to play the lead, but he stepped down following a controversy.

On January 26, 2025, YoonA took to her fan communication platform, DearU Bubble, and sent several messages to her fans. Expressing her enthusiasm, she mentioned that articles about A Tyrant’s Chef had been released. She revealed that the filming had officially begun, and during the preparation period, she had been busy learning how to cook, studying, and preparing for her role. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing her take on this unique character, combining her culinary skills with her acting talents.

Previously, Park Sung Hoon was supposed to play the leading role of A Tyrant’s Chef, but he faced immense backlash following a recent controversy. The actor was seen uploading NSFW content on his social media and quickly deleted it. However, fans demanded the production team change Park Sung Hoon’s casting with another actor. After a while, Lee Chae Min was announced as the replacement for the role.

The plot follows Yeon Ji Yeong, a talented French chef, who is transported to the Joseon Dynasty on the day she wins a prestigious cooking competition in France. Instead of leading a Michelin 3-star bistro, she finds herself preparing fusion royal cuisine for the tyrant King Lee Heon. With a highly sensitive sense of taste, Lee Heon falls in love with Ji Yeong’s food, allowing her into the palace. Tensions rise as Lee Heon’s concubine, Kang Mok Ju, schemes for power, while Prince Je Seon, a cruel rival, seeks to overthrow the king.

Apart from YoonA and Lee Chae Min, the rest of the supporting cast includes Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Ha, Oh Eui Shik, Seo Yi Sook, and more. It is expected that the show will be released by the end of 2025. Are you excited for the upcoming series?

