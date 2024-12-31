Song Jae Rim’s final film Collapse releases intense character poster of actor; Set to release on January 15

Collapse is an upcoming South Korean movie that is becoming increasingly popular for being the late actor Song Jae Rim’s final film. The actor passed away earlier in 2024 at the age of 2024. As the entire industry came together to mourn his demise, people are looking forward to his last work to pay tribute to the artist.

On December 30, 2024, a new character poster for Song Jae Rim was released for the upcoming film Collapse. The actor can be seen with a pair of specs along with a black turtleneck. He could be seen gazing into the distance with a piercing and focused expression.

The crime drama Collapse delves into the real-life events surrounding a catastrophic cryptocurrency crash that obliterated 50 trillion KRW on a global scale. Inspired by the infamous Luna Coin scandal once among the top five cryptocurrencies by market value, the film explores the fallout of its dramatic collapse. In 2022, Luna's worth plunged to under 1 KRW per coin, leaving approximately 280,000 victims in South Korea in its wake.

To ensure authenticity, extensive pre-production research was conducted, drawing on insights from legal experts and real-world cases. The project also received backing from the Korea Creative Content Agency as part of its new media content initiatives.



On November 12, 2024, the authorities confirmed the passing away of Song Jae Rim. The actor was found deceased at his apartment along with a 2-page letter, indicating a possible suicide note.

Song Jae Rim started his career as a runaway model and worked with various luxury brands and global magazine publications. However, he entered the world of acting in 2009 and made his debut with the movie Actresses. However, he gained significant fame with his appearance in the show Moon Embracing the Sun. He went on to star in several K-dramas such as Unkind Women, Thumping Spike, Goodbye Mr. Black, Our Gap Soon, Secret Mother, Clean with Passion for Now, I Wanna Hear Your Song, and more.

The actor also became a household name following his appearance in the variety show We Got Married season 4 in 2014. Recently, he played a major role in the web series Queen Woo alongside Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, and more.

