Goblin siblings Gong Yoo and Im Yoo Na send fans into nostalgia as they reunite after 7 years on You In Radio; WATCH

Fans of the beloved K-drama Goblin were sent into a wave of nostalgia as Gong Yoo and Yoo In Na reunited after seven years, showcasing their heartwarming chemistry in a recent episode of You In Radio, Yoo In Na’s YouTube channel. The November 28th episode, titled (Meeting In Na) The reunion of the Goblin siblings | Gong Yoo EP. 2-1, marked a special occasion for fans who fondly remember the duo as on-screen siblings.

The episode began with a warm exchange as Yoo In Na presented Gong Yoo with a bouquet, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his appearance. “My eternal brother, my reliable oppa, actor Gong Yoo, has joined us today,” she said with a smile. Gong Yoo, ever charming, responded, “Thank you for inviting me,” adding that he specifically chose You In Radio over other prominent platforms to reconnect with Yoo In Na.

“Honestly, even if it wasn’t for promotions, I would have come if Yoo In Na had invited me. I remember her as someone who’s great to talk to,” he admitted, setting a heartfelt tone for the episode. Yoo In Na couldn’t help but joke, “Today’s going to be so much fun. No one in the past 48 hours has thought about Gong Yoo more than I have,” drawing laughter from her guest.

As the two reminisced about their first meeting, Yoo In Na revealed how starstruck she had been during the Goblin script reading. “When Gong Yoo walked in, I thought, ‘Wow, Gong Yoo is really here.’” Gong Yoo, surprised, replied, “Did you really think that?”

Watch the full episode here;

The conversation turned nostalgic as they recalled their infrequent but meaningful exchanges over the years. Yoo In Na recounted moments like Gong Yoo sending a photo of her modeling for a lunchbox and a text he sent after hearing her voice on a car navigation system in Jeju. Gong Yoo laughed, saying, “It was such a familiar voice, and I thought, ‘This is the perfect excuse to reach out.’”

This heartfelt reunion left fans delighted, proving that the bond between the Goblin siblings remains as endearing as ever.

