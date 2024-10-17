Goblin fame Lee Dong Wook surprises fans with his FIRST ever official light stick design; WATCH

Lee Dong Wook, the beloved star of Goblin and Tale of the Nine-Tailed, has delighted fans with an exciting surprise: the unveiling of his first official light stick. His agency, KINGKONG by STARSHIP, made the announcement on October 17, introducing the unique design inspired by his playful character, WOOKDONG. This special light stick marks a significant milestone for the actor, who continues to connect deeply with his fans even 25 years into his career.

Take a look at the unveiling here;

The release of a personalized light stick is a momentous occasion in K-pop and K-drama fandoms, symbolizing a close bond between stars and their supporters. Designed with pearl white and soft rose-gold tone with sleek aesthetics, the WOOKDONG light stick perfectly captures the charm and quirky personality that fans have come to associate with Lee Dong Wook. It’s not just a piece of merchandise; it’s a tangible representation of the actor's appreciation for his loyal fans who have supported him throughout his career.

Lee Dong Wook’s label, KINGKONG by STARSHIP shared the announcement on social media, stating, "We are thrilled to share the official design of Lee Dong Wook’s light stick with all of his fans. This light stick was created with a lot of thought and care to represent his character WOOKDONG and his unique style.” The thoughtful design reflects the special bond between Lee Dong Wook and his supporters, making it an ideal companion for fan meetings, performances, and special events.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook, who has earned a name for himself across the globe with his immersive roles in hit K-dramas like Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Touch Your Heart, and more, was last seen in the thriller K-drama A Shop for Killers, which premiered in early 2024.

With this latest reveal for his fans, excitement is already building for Lee Dong Wook’s upcoming Missing: Finding Wook fan meeting, which is scheduled for November 2 to celebrate his 25th debut anniversary. With no official announcements yet on additional events, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to use the new light stick, hoping it will add a touch of magic to future gatherings.

