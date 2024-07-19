Dissecting Kim Go Eun's entrance exam celebration scene from Goblin: Exploring touching and humorous moments amid tensions

In episode 7 of the iconic K-drama Goblin, Kim Go Eun's character, Ji Eun Tak, experiences a heartwarming celebration of her college entrance exam at Kim Shin's home. As Eun Tak, overwhelmed by the thoughtful surprise of a cake from Kim Shin, Grim Reaper, and Yoo Deok Hwa, bursts into tears of joy, the scene blends touching emotions with humor.

Drama name: Goblin: The Lonely and Great God

Release year: December 2, 2016 – January 21, 2017

Genre: Fantasy, romance, drama, comedy

Written by: Kim Eun Sook

Starring: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yook Sung Jae

No. of Episodes: 16+3

Episode no. of the scene: 7

Synopsis

In Goblin, Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), a former Goryeo Dynasty general cursed to immortality, must find his "Goblin's bride" to end his eternal suffering. Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a high school student with a tragic past and the ability to see ghosts, accidentally summons him, intertwining their fates. Living together with Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook) and his nephew Yoo Deok Hwa (Yook Sung Jae), their intertwined destinies reveal deep connections and uncover a tale of love and redemption.

Watch the trailer for Goblin here;

Set-up of the scene

The scene unfolds at the home of Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), which is warmly lit by dim lights where Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) has recently moved in. She now shares the space with Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook) and Yoo Deok Hwa (Yook Sung Jae), the sole heir of the Yoo family tasked with caring for the Goblin.

Advertisement

A recap of the scene dissected

After giving her college entrance exam, Ji Eun Tak exits the venue to see other students being greeted by their mothers, which makes her think of her own mom. With a wistful smile, she waves up at the sky.

Heading home alone, she is surprised to find Kim Shin, Grim Reaper, and Deok Hwa waiting for her by the door with a cake. Excited Reaper explains it was his idea, while Shin paid for it, and Deok Hwa picked it up.

The gesture is so heartwarming that an overwhelmed Eun Tak can’t hold back her tears. She chokes out and her tears are from happiness.

She then makes a wish, hoping to go to the movies with Shin, taking advantage of her college entrance exam discount. As she blows out the candle, Shin tries to intervene (a spell-like charm bestowed upon Ji Eun Tak to summon Goblin, Kim Shin by making a wish before blowing out a candle) but is too late, and he’s instantly teleported a few feet away. Shocked Reaper and Deok Hwa, look on in confusion, but Shin just tells them not to try to make sense of it.

Advertisement

Shin happily informs Eun Tak that her wish is granted and tells her to get ready for their movie date, much to the boys' disappointment as they’re not invited.

Significance of the scene

This scene of Goblin, where Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) celebrates her college entrance exam with Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), and Yoo Deok Hwa (Yook Sung Jae) beautifully encapsulates the emotional core of the series. This heartwarming moment highlights the depth of Eun Tak’s loneliness and her yearning for familial warmth, juxtaposed with the unexpected affection from her supernatural housemates.

The scene is significant as it marks a significant transition in Ji Eun Tak’s journey as her sadness over her mother’s absence transforms into joy through the thoughtful surprise orchestrated by her newfound family. The cake, a simple yet profound gesture, symbolizes the growing bonds between the characters.

Advertisement

As Eun Tak’s tears of happiness flow, the whimsical teleportation of Kim Shin adds a touch of magic and humor, embodying the series' blend of love, destiny, and the supernatural. This scene not only advances the plot but deepens the viewer’s emotional investment in the characters’ intertwined fates.

Key takeaways conveyed by the scene

This heartwarming scene where Ji Eun Tak receives a surprise celebration at Kim Shin’s home captures the essence of the show’s emotional depth and humor. The moment highlights the bittersweet nature of Eun Tak’s life, balancing her longing for her mother with the joy of her new family’s gesture.

The scene’s charm lies in its simplicity and the genuine affection the characters show each other, encouraging viewers to embrace new changes in life and live even the simplest moments of life to the fullest.

For fans, this episode emphasizes the significance of found family and the power of thoughtful gestures in healing and happiness. Eun Tak's tears of joy remind us that even the smallest acts of kindness can bring profound comfort and joy, especially for those carrying emotional burdens.

The magical twist of Shin being teleported at her wish also adds a whimsical touch, showcasing the unique blend of fantasy and reality that defines Goblin. This blend of heartfelt moments and playful magic reinforces the show’s ability to intertwine deep emotional resonance with lighthearted humor even years after its release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook surprise fans with reunion on Yoo Jae Suk's Just an Excuse