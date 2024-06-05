Happy Yoo In Na Day: Goblin, Queen and I; more K-dramas to check out if you like Snowdrop actress

As we celebrate the birthday of the talented Yoo In Na, it's the perfect time to revisit some of her most memorable K-dramas. Known for her captivating performances and charming presence, Yoo In Na has graced the screen in a variety of roles that have left a lasting impact on fans. From her iconic role in Goblin to her standout performance in Snowdrop, here are six must-watch K-dramas featuring the beloved actress.

All about Yoo In Na

Yoo In Na, born on June 5, 1982, in South Korea, is a celebrated actress renowned for her versatile roles and charismatic performances. Before gracing the screen, she embarked on a challenging journey in the entertainment industry, initially training as a singer. Despite her dedication, her path to becoming a K-pop idol was fraught with challenges, leading her to shift towards acting. Yoo In Na's determination and resilience paid off when she joined YG Entertainment in 2006, marking the beginning of her illustrious acting career.

Her breakthrough came with the sitcom High Kick! Through the Roof in 2009, quickly followed by a notable role in Secret Garden, which earned her a Best New Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Yoo In Na's star continued to rise with her first leading role in the time-slip romance series Queen and I in 2012. She captivated audiences further with supporting roles in My Love from the Star and her iconic performance in Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, one of South Korea's highest-rated cable television series.

Beyond her acting prowess, Yoo In Na also shone in radio, serving as the beloved DJ of Let's Crank Up the Volume from 2011 to 2016. Her voice and presence resonated deeply with listeners, solidifying her status as a multifaceted entertainer. From her early struggles to her celebrated achievements, Yoo In Na's journey is a testament to perseverance and passion in the ever-evolving world of Korean entertainment.

Top 6 K-dramas to watch if you are Yoo In Na’s fan

1. High Kick! Through the Roof

High Kick! Through the Roof is a popular South Korean sitcom that revolves around the eccentric Lee family and their humorous daily lives. Yoo In Na played a carefree and optimistic character, also named Yoo In Na, who is a friend and co-boarder with Hwang Jung Eum and Julien.

Yoo In Na’s character is in a long-term relationship with Kwang Soo and dreams of becoming a famous singer. Her character's lighthearted nature and determination to succeed in the entertainment industry add charm and humor to the series.

2. Secret Garden

Secret Garden is a 2010 South Korean drama that tells a magical Cinderella story between a stuntwoman, Gil Ra Im, and a wealthy CEO, Kim Joo Won. Yoo In Na played the role of Im Ah Young, Ra Im's best friend and roommate.

Her character Ah Young works at the department store owned by Joo Won, providing support and humor throughout the series. Her character adds warmth and depth to the storyline, showcasing Yoo In Na's talent in a memorable supporting role.

3. Queen and I

Released in 2012, Queen and I is a K-drama about a time-traveling scholar, Kim Bung Do, from the Joseon Dynasty who meets modern-day actress Choi Hee Jin. Yoo In Na stars as Choi Hee Jin, marking her first leading role.

Hee Jin is a struggling actress who finds her big break portraying Queen In Hyun in a TV drama. Her life changes when she encounters Bung Do, leading to a romantic and adventurous journey across time. Yoo In Na's performance brought charm to her character.

4. Goblin: The Lonely and Great God

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, released in 2016 is a South Korean TV series that became a cultural phenomenon. The story revolves around Kim Shin, an immortal goblin seeking his bride to end his immortality, and Ji Eun Tak, a high school student who can see ghosts.

Yoo In Na plays Sunny, the charismatic owner of a chicken restaurant. Sunny falls in love with the Grim Reaper, who is revealed to be her reincarnated past love, adding intrigue and complexity to the narrative.

5. Snowdrop

Premiered in 2021, Snowdrop is a K-drama set during the political turmoil of 1987. It tells the story of Lim Soo Ho, a North Korean agent, and Eun Yeong Ro, a university student, who fall in love amidst the chaos.

Yoo In Na plays Kang Cheong Ya, a charismatic and skilled surgeon who works at a university hospital. As the plot progresses, it is revealed that Cheong Ya, whose real name is Kim Eun Hye, is also a North Korean spy, adding layers of intrigue and tension to the series.

6. True to Love

In True to Love Yoo In Na shines in the title role as Yeon Bo Ra, also known as Deborah, a successful love coach and influencer. Bo Ra's life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters Lee Soo Hyuk, portrayed by Yoon Hyun Min, a publishing planner with his own romantic struggles.

As the plot unfolds, Bo Ra navigates love, friendship, and betrayal while maintaining her charismatic and influential persona. Yoo In Na's performance adds charm to the character, making the show a captivating watch.

