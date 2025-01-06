Gong Ryo Jin shares why she was ‘disappointed’ with Kevin Oh’s proposal; know what happened

Gong Hyo Jin is starring in the new K-drama series When the Stars Gossip alongside Lee Min Ho. Both actors appeared in a variety show to promote the series, where they also had conversations about their personal lives. Gong Hyo Jin revealed Kevin Oh’s elaborate proposal and how it made her cry throughout the whole ordeal.

On January 6, 2024, Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho appeared on the variety show Zzanbro, where they talked extensively not just about their careers but also shared heartwarming anecdotes. Gong Hyo Jin shared the story of her husband’s proposal, recounting how he first invited her for a walk with their dog near the Bukhan River.

He mentioned buying a moving camera and said he wanted to test it by filming her. Initially, she thought nothing of it until he suddenly asked, “Will you marry me?” With no ring or elaborate setup, the actress playfully told him to try again later, admitting she felt a little disappointed.

She went on to explain that the real proposal took place when they returned home. Her husband had prepared a romantic surprise, scattering flower petals and placing 10 cards along the path to their house. Each card told a story, accompanied by photos of their moments together. As she read them one by one, Gong Hyo Jin grew emotional, moved by his thoughtful writing, which had a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Advertisement

When she finally opened the door to their home, he presented her with the ring, revealing that the earlier moment by the Bukhan River was part of his plan. Overwhelmed with emotion, Gong Hyo Jin described crying tears of joy as she saw the ring, sharing the touching experience with warmth and humor.

Currently, Kevin Oh is enlisted in the South Korean military and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

ALSO READ: Ma Dong Seok, SNSD’s Seohyun and David Lee unite to battle dark entities in upcoming film Holy Night: Demon Hunters