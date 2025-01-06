Ma Dong Seok, SNSD’s Seohyun and David Lee unite to battle dark entities in upcoming film Holy Night: Demon Hunters
A new teaser for Holy Night: Demon Hunters has been released featuring Ma Dong Seok, SNSD’s Seohyun, and David Lee fighting against the dark forces. Check it out inside.
Holy Night: Demon Hunters is an upcoming South Korean starring Ma Dong Seok, SNSD’s Seohyun, David Lee, and more. The horror occult movie has released a teaser featuring the cast involved in an intense battle with supernatural forces. Moreover, a brand new poster has also been released ahead of the movie’s grand premiere.
On January 6, 2024, the production team of Holy Night: Demon Hunters dropped the much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming film showcasing the main cast fighting against evil. Ma Dong Seok as Ba Woo, the teaser opens with the haunting melody of Silent Night, Holy Night. A city overrun by demons and their sinister followers descends into turmoil. Ba Woo declares war against the rising evil as the team approaches combat. Displaying extraordinary abilities, he effortlessly dispatches the dark worshippers.
Exorcist Sharon, played by Seohyun, confronts a possessed individual, boldly calling out the demon’s name, while David Lee, as Kim Kun, intensifies the suspense as he captures every moment on film. With the team battling against the malevolent forces threatening humanity, anticipation builds for how they will overcome the crisis.
However, a new poster has also been released, highlighting the team's dynamic synergy as they stand united against demonic threats. Each member brings unique skills to the table, positioning them as the city's final line of defense against sinister forces and their devoted cults.
Ba Woo radiates intensity with his unmatched strength and devastating punches, while Sharon, a skilled exorcist, stands by his side, ready to vanquish any demon. Meanwhile, Kim Kun documents the supernatural chaos with his camcorder, aiming to expose the demons' secrets and schemes.
The movie is set to be released on April 30, 2025. Are you excited for Holy Night: Demon Hunters?
