Gong Hyo Jin’s magnificent acting skills have made her a renowned actress in South Korean entertainment for years to come. After rising to fame with Crush and Blush in 2008, there was no stopping for the actress, who continued to appear in some of the most popular projects. However, other than her career, the curiosity around Gong Hyo Jin’s husband has also been a prominent topic of discussion among fans.

Married to singer and songwriter Kevin Oh in 2022, the couple’s fairytale love story and wedding have intrigued many. In this article, we will dive deep into their heart-fluttering relationship and how they have managed to overcome hurdles while maintaining privacy.

Who is Gong Hyo Jin’s husband?

Gong Hyo Jin debuted in the late 1990s and quickly rose to fame with her unique charm and versatile acting skills. Known for her roles in popular dramas like The Greatest Love, Master's Sun, and When the Camellia Blooms, the artist has solidified her status in the industry.

However, in 2022, she announced her marriage with Kevin Oh who is a South Korean singer and songwriter Kevin Oh. The singer garnered immense fame after he became the winner of the reality TV show Superstar K7 in 2015. Furthermore, he also took part in the talent show Superband in 2019.

In 2017, the artist officially debuted as a solo artist and released his EP, Stardust. Moreover, he has also sung OST songs for some of the major K-dramas, such as Chicago Typewriter, D.P., Snowdrop, Yumi’s Cells, and more.

Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh's timeline

Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. Although there is not much information about their initial meeting and how they fell in love, Kevin Oh revealed that they met in 2020 and started dating the same year. Despite their ten-year age gap, the two quickly bonded over their shared passion for music and the arts.

In August 2022, the singer took to Instagram and revealed that he had been dating then-girlfriend Gong Hyo Jin. The public declaration of their relationship was met with enthusiasm from fans and the entertainment industry.

Wedding announcement

However, On April 1, 2022, Gong Hyo Jin caught the bouquet at the wedding of fellow actress Son Ye Jin and actor Hyun Bin, fueling speculation about her own marriage plans. Shortly after, it was reported that Gong Hyo Jin was in a relationship with Kevin Oh and that a wedding was likely within the year. Kevin Oh addressed the rumors with a heartfelt note to his fans, thanking them for their support and asking for understanding as he shared his relationship with the actress.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin’s management agency, SOOP, confirmed their relationship but remained vague about their wedding plans.

Wedding Preparations and Ceremony

In August 2022, Gong’s talent agency released a statement confirming her fall wedding with Kevin Oh. The couple chose to have a private ceremony in New York, reflecting Kevin Oh's ties to the United States. Gong and Kevin kept the wedding details mostly private, sharing only a few glimpses of their preparations and the ceremony itself.

On October 11, 2022, Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Gong teased fans with a glimpse of her wedding dress, a Valentino net gown, and shared pictures of their wedding rings and matching couple watches on Instagram with the caption "J U S T M A R R I E D."

Life After Marriage

Since their marriage, Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh have maintained a relatively private life, occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship through social media. Gong continues to be active in her acting career, with new projects and endorsements, including the 2023 sci-fi series Ask The Stars with Lee Min Ho. Kevin Oh, meanwhile, continues to pursue his music career, often expressing his love and admiration for Gong through his work.

Their marriage has been seen as a harmonious blend of two creative souls who support each other's dreams and aspirations. Fans admire their genuine connection and the way they balance their personal and professional lives. Kevin Oh has spoken about the inspiration he draws from Gong, and Gong has shared her feelings of deep love and respect for her husband.

Gong Hyo Jin has also expressed how she had no plans for marriage earlier as she had faced a couple of unsuccessful relationships in the past. Her mother was also supportive of the decision and assured her that life could be fulfilling even without children. However, after she met Kevin Oh, her perspective changed and his angelic personality is responsible for her change of heart. She also revealed that she had saved his name as ‘Angel’ on her phone.

