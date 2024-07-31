Good Boy Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi and more confirmed to lead upcoming mystery comedy

Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yi, and more have been confirmed to headline the upcoming mystery comedy-drama Good Boy. The series tells the story of medalists in international sports competitions who join the police force. Anticipation runs high as the star-studded cast and the talented crew come together for this exciting project. Here are the details.

Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, and more confirmed for Good Boy

On July 31, JTBC confirmed the cast for their upcoming comedy series Good Boy. Reply 1988's Park Bo Gum, Serendipity's Embrace's Kim So Hyun, Revenant's Oh Jung Se, Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Lee Sang Yi, Squid Game's Heo Sung Tae, and Bloodhounds' Tae Won Suk will be appearing in the main roles in the drama. The confirmed cast raises excitement among fans as they eagerly wait to see their favorite actors together on screen.

More about Good Boy

Good Boy is expected to premiere in the second half of 2024. There will be 16 episodes in total and new episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday.

The project has been directed by Shim Na Yeon. The talented director is also known for The Good Bad Mother, Beyond Evil, and Moment at Eighteen. Lee Da Il who is known for Bring It On Ghost, Life on Mars, and the Chief of Staff series has written the script for the drama.

Good Boy revolves around sports persons who have earned medals at international competitions and later joined the police force. Park Bo Gum plays Olympic boxing gold medalist Yoo Dong Joo and Kim So Hyun will be appearing as Olympic shooting gold medalist Ji Han Na.

These sportspersons become police officers through the Olympic special recruitment. As police officers, they come against violent crimes, corruption, and cases filled with injustice. But they are determined to solve the cases and bring about justice in a world with rampant crimes.

