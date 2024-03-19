Park Bo Gum-Kim So Hyun’s upcoming drama Good Boy reveals script reading date, filming, and release plans; Report

Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Lee Seung Yi, and more actors have confirmed that they are part of the upcoming JTBC drama Good Boy. It will revolve around a fresh take on the investigation narrative, raising expectations for new on-screen chemistries. Now, the drama has revealed a new upcoming schedule.

Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun’s Good Boy scheduled to hold table read on THIS date

On March 19, a South Korean media outlet reported that Good Boy will reportedly hold its official script reading session on March 21. The cast members, along with the writer and directorial team would be attending the table read.

Along with this new update, a source from the production also revealed that the team is now gearing up to commence the filming schedule at the end of March.

Followed by the wrap-up, Good Boy aims to hit the screen in the second half of 2024.

More about upcoming drama Good Boy

The upcoming drama Good Boy will unravel a unique comical narrative of Olympic medalists-turned-police officers, who now wear ID cards around their necks and chase criminals instead of medals.

Advertisement

Park Bo Gum, known for Record of Youth (2020), Love in The Moonlight (2016), Reply 1988 (2015) will transform into the main character, Yoon Dong Ju, an Olympic gold medalist boxer, who joined the force as a special recruit.

In addition, Kim So Hyun of The Tale of Nokdu (2019), Love Alarm (2019), and River Where the Moon Rises (2021) will lead the drama as Ji Han Na, a gold medalist shooter, who gained extreme popularity with her extraordinary shooting skills and charming visuals, earning the title of Shooting Goddess.

Alongside the main roles, Bloodhound (2023) star Lee Sang Yi, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) actor Oh Jung Se, and Squid Game (2021) actor Heo Sang Tae will portray some pivotal characters in the JTBC drama.

Moreover, director Shim Na Yeon, having worked in Beyond Evil (2021), and The Good Bad Mother (2023) will helm this drama.

Earlier, in 2015 in an interview Park Bo Gum had reportedly expressed his wish to star in a drama with Kim So Hyun.

Now, since it’s happening, excitement runs high to witness their acting synergy on the screen for Good Day.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: True Beauty’s Moon Ga Young to make cameo in Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Jun’s new webtoon-based drama Cashero; Report