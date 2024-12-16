TWICE drops Hindi lyrics clip for Strategy; Indian fans gets ready for possible tour in 2025

TWICE fans in India are getting ready for a possible tour. The girl group recently shocked fans by unveiling the Hindi lyrics of their latest title track Statgey (feat Megan Thee Stallion). This never-before-seen drop from the girl group is raising speculation about whether they will finally have a concert in India in 2025.

On December 16, TWICE took to Instagram to share the Hindi translation of the lyrics for their title track Strategy. Needless to say, fans were completely shocked to see this post. Many began to wonder whether the girl group was planning an Indian concert for a possible world tour in 2025. Some of the comments read, "TWICE X India soon," "As an Indian Once I'm so happy," "TWICE is coming to India? What is happening?" "Are they hinting at a concert in India?"

Although nothing has been confirmed officially about their possible India tour, the excitement continues. On the other hand, TWICE also dropped the lyrics in Vietnamese, French, Spanish, Japanese, Thai, German, and Chinese languages.

This could possibly mean that the girl group might embark on a world tour in 2025 with stops in Germany, China, Spain, India, France, Vietnam, and Thailand. If they decide to visit India, it would mark a big breakthrough for the fans here.

See TWICE's post here:

On December 6, TWICE made their highly-anticipated comeback with their 14th mini-album STRATEGY. It features a total of 7 songs including the title track of the same name in two versions- one featuring Megan Thee Stallion and the other with only the members. The B-sides are Kiss My Troubles Away, Keeper, Sweetest Obsession, Magical, and Like It Like It.

According to updates on December 16, the EP debuted at No. 4 on this week's Billboard 200. With this, the girl group secured their 6th consecutive top 10 entry on the chart, extending their record as the only female K-pop act to achieve the feat.

Notably, STRATEGY is the girl group's second release of 2024. Earlier in February, they made their first comeback with the 13th extended play With YOU-th, which also earned huge commercial success.

