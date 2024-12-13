Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa and more Korean stars in talks to join BIGBANG G-Dragon's variety show GD and Friends; Report

Many entertainment industry A-listers are currently in talks to appear on BIGBANG's G-Dragon's highly-anticipated upcoming variety show GD and Friends (tentative title). So far, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and more have been rumored to join the program, while Jung Hae In and Im Siwan were previously reported to appear as well.

According to multiple reports by Korean media outlets on December 13, Kim Soo Hyun is discussing his appearance on GD and Friends. He hadn't been appearing in many entertainment programs in the last few years, so the news is raising much anticipation. Earlier this year, following the release of Queen of Tears, he appeared on You Quiz on the Block after 7 years, charming fans with his warm personality.

Meanwhile, prior to this, Kim Soo Hyun's last appearance was in 2017 for Infinite Challenge, where he collaborated with G-Dragon and PD Kim Tae Ho who is in charge of the BIGBANG member's upcoming variety show. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the reunion of this trio.

On the other hand, Kim Go Eun, who has been extremely active this year with successful projects like Exhuma and Love in the Big City, is also rumored to meet G-Dragon on the upcoming show.

In addition, SEVENTEEN's first sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon) with members DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan is reportedly discussing their appearance. Hoshi is known to be a big fan of the BIGBANG member and he has shown his admiration for the legendary rapper on many occasions. So, the recent news is brewing much excitement among the fans.

Another K-pop act, aespa, who has been showing phenomenal performances as a successful girl group, is also rumored to join GD and Friends. Recently at the 2024 MAMA, the group was seen completely immersed in G-Dragon's performance, showcasing the respect they have for him.

On the other hand, You Quiz on the Block host Jo Se Ho and I, the executioner actor Hwang Jung Min will also reportedly make appearances. G-Dragon's BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung are also expected to join the show. Previously, it was reported that Im Siwan and Jung Hae In are also in talks to appear on GD and Friends.

