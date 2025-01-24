GOT7's Jackson does first-ever reel challenge with Jinyoung and ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao; latter receives signed album

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao is a successful Aghase (GOT7's fandom) as he got to perform a reel challenge with his idols, GOT7's Jackson and Jinyoung. The 4th gen idol expressed his love and reverence for GOT7 on numerous occasions and was over the moon on January 23 after getting to dance with his bias Jinyoung and with another member of the boy band.

The three of them danced to the chorus of ZEROBASEONE’s recently released melodious track Doctor! Doctor! Zhang Hao looked visibly nervous when Jinyoung got close to him to appear in the frame. However, he was able to handle it professionally and continue with the rest of the challenge. Notably, this was Jinyoung's second-ever reel challenge, as per fans. They called Zhang Hao "THAT SPECIAL" to be able to get the GOT7's members Jinyoung and Jackson to perform a reel challenge.

The Doctor! Doctor! dance marked the reel challenge debut of Jackson. Fans were thrilled at the Chinese duo, Zhang Hao and Jackson's interaction. Zhang Hao was the happiest fanboy after getting to share screens with his beloved idols. He even went live after the filming of the reel to share his joy with the fans. He happily showed his GOT7 album signed by the artists. He also teased the fans by saying all the Aghases would be jealous of him for owning the signed album and getting to have a personalized experience with the K-pop idols.

The trio's Doctor! Doctor! reel challenge currently has a view count of 1.2 million and about 10K shares. Fans filled the comment section of the post with texts like "he won everyone", "hao the most successful aghase" and "luckiest fanboy ever!" ZEROBASEONE dropped the refreshing Doctor! Doctor! MV on January 20 at 6 p.m. KST. It is the pre-release single of their fifth mini album, scheduled for release on February 24, 2025. The music video is a poignant and visually stunning portrayal of longing and heartache that occurs when someone is unable to move on from a past love. As an R&B ballad, the song boasts a soulful and calming melody.

