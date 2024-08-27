ZEROBASEONE records milestone as CINEMA PARADISE becomes group’s 4th consecutive album with 1 million sales

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) is sweeping domestic and global music charts with their 2024 comeback release. Now their latest EP CINEMA PARADISE has amassed 1 million sales within a day of its release. With this impressive achievement, the boy group is now a quadruple million seller, joining some of the top K-pop groups of all time.

According to updates on August 27, CINEMA PARADISE, released on August 26, 2024, has managed to garner an impressive 1 million sales within a day of its release, showcasing ZB1’s immense power as a 5th generation-leading boy band.

With this, the group bagged the 4th 1 million sales in their discography since the 2023 debut. Previously their first mini-album YOUTH IN THE SHADE (2023), second EP MELTING POINT (2023), and the third extended play You had me at HELLO (2024), all managed to achieve the feat.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE on being a 4th million seller!

On August 26, 2024, ZEROBASEONE released their 4th mini-album CINEMA PARADISE featuring the title track GOOD SO BAD, B-sides KILL THE ROMEO, Sea, Insomnia, Road Movie, Eternity, and YURA YURA (Korean version).

Within 24 hours of its release, the EP managed to top the iTunes Top Albums chart in 15 regions across the globe including Poland, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, Peru, and more.

The title track GOOD SO BAD also soared atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in eight countries including Qatar, Bahrain, Paraguay, Latvia, Lithuania, Nepal, Estonia, and Argentina. At the same time, the song climbed to No.1 on Line Music’s real-time Top 100, Japan’s largest musical site.

Apart from global music charts, CINEMA PARADISE is also showcasing ZB1’s influence in South Korea. All seven songs from the EP charted on MelOn’s TOP 100 and HOT 100, two of the most esteemed charts in South Korea. The title track GOOD SO BAD landed the No. 36 spot on MelOn’s TOP 10O, No. 2 on HOT 100, and No. 1 on Bugs real-time chart.

On the other hand, the album rapidly achieved 1 million streams on MelOn. Meanwhile, the music video for the title track managed to amass 12 million views within a day of its release, rising to the top of YouTube’s trend.

