GOT7's Mark's agency reacts to claims against alleged staff trying to contact minors; explores legal measures to protect artist

GOT7's Mark's alleged staff member was called out for contacting minors and sharing GOT7's personal information. Mark's agency DNA Management addressed this issue and assured that they have been exploring legal options to tackle the incident. They also claimed that the person in question is not associated with the company.

On August 8, DNA Management responded to these claims and stated that they have been made aware of the recent allegations involving GOT7's Mark’s former personal trainer. They clarified that the said individual was not a part of the DNA team. The agency assured that they are addressing this matter in Mark’s best interest and are currently exploring legal measures to ensure their artists' safety and privacy.

Earlier this August, a Thai fan shared a screenshot of a text exchange between two people. In the chat, one of the people claimed to be in the room with GOT7's BamBam and shared a picture. The post claimed that the said person has been trying to manipulate girls from multiple countries to get into a relationship with him even though he has a partner for 9 years.

It also stated that the person has been sending private photos of GOT7 to convince these women and using his friend, Mark's reputation to deceive women which also included minors.

The screenshot was taken from another video which was posted by an anonymous user. The video claimed that the man in question was Kalvin Phan who used to be a magician and is Mark's personal trainer and friend. The person also accused Kalvin Phan tried to 'get with' girls by sending them personal photos of Mark and his family. Some fans also came out and claimed that this has been going on for years and these cases first started circulating back in 2018.

