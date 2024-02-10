Is GOT7 reunion happening soon? Mark drops hint on special episode of BamBam's Bam House

GOT7's Mark made a special appearance on BamBam's 'Bam House,' reminiscing about their past and sharing anecdotes from their early days. During the episode, Mark expressed his eagerness for a full GOT7 reunion before Yugyeom's military enlistment. The nostalgic conversation unfolded memories of their initial meeting, fashion influences, and musical discoveries.

BamBam’s special episode of Bam House featuring Mark

In a heartwarming reunion on Bam House, GOT7's Mark joined BamBam for a special episode filled with nostalgia and shared memories. The duo delved into their past, reminiscing about their initial meeting and the impact they had on each other. BamBam recalled Mark's distinctive fashion, particularly his introduction to Vans shoes, which influenced BamBam's own style evolution.

Reflecting on their shared experiences, Mark and BamBam discussed the music that played a pivotal role in shaping their tastes. Mark, in particular, introduced BamBam to global hits like Wiz Khalifa's Black and Yellow, triggering a shift from Korean to international music for BamBam.

Amidst the trip down memory lane, Mark made an exciting promise for the future. Expressing his eagerness to return to Korea, he suggested that GOT7 should reunite as a full group, releasing a new album and making a joint appearance on Bam House.

This revelation sparked anticipation and joy among fans, reigniting hopes for a complete GOT7 reunion. As the episode concluded, the camaraderie and commitment to future projects left fans eagerly awaiting the return of the beloved K-pop group.

More details about GOT7’s latest activities

GOT7, a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment, comprises seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Debuting in January 2014, their impactful journey includes chart-topping releases like Identify and Flight Log series. Known for martial arts tricking and dynamic performances, they gained international acclaim.

After departing from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, GOT7 has been making waves in the K-pop scene. In February 2021, they teased a single, Encore, released on a new YouTube channel. The members pursued solo activities in the following year. In May 2022, they made a powerful comeback under Warner Music Korea with a self-titled EP, Got7. The EP's release was celebrated with the Got7 Homecoming 2022 Fancon, held on May 21–22, both online and offline. The album, featuring the title track Nanana, marked a significant chapter in GOT7's journey, showcasing their continued evolution and fan engagement.

