BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case: Rapper’s blood alcohol content said to be over 7 times than South Korean legal limit; Report

A shocking report claims that BTS’ SUGA’s blood alcohol content was much higher than the legal limit in South Korea when he was caught drunk driving an electric scooter. This new revelation may change the shift of the whole investigation. The BTS member is now at risk of potential heavy punishment.

On August 9, According to an exclusive report from Korean media outlet Donga Ilbo, when SUGA took the sobriety test during his fall from the electric scooter, his blood alcohol content measured up to 0.227%. Although Yongsan Police Station’s initial statement revealed that the rapper testified to have drunk only one glass of beer, this new revelation will further affect the investigation.

In South Korea, the punishment for having a blood alcohol content over 0.8% is a fine of up to 10 million KRW or 2 years of imprisonment. However, having over 0.2% blood alcohol content, which is almost eight times higher than the legal limit, increases the potential punishment.

Since SUGA’s DUI case is being seen as a criminal investigation, he may face up to 10 to 20 million KRW fines or somewhere around 2 to 5 years in prison.

The report further stated that Yongsan Police Station has yet to decide whether to revoke SUGA’s license or not. If so happens, the K-pop idol won’t be allowed to re-aquire it within a year.

On the other hand, HYBE has yet to respond to Donga Ilbo’s report.

For the unversed, on the night of August 6, SUGA was spotted drunk driving. His vehicle which BIGHIT MUSIC initially mentioned as a kickboard was soon revealed to be an electric scooter.

A CCTV footage showed him allegedly driving 30 km/h, while under the influence of alcohol. After he fell from the scooter, a patrolling officer came to assist him and took a sobriety test.

It has been said that he was later taken to the local police station for further investigation. The police have ruled out his electric scooter as a non-personal mobility, further indicating that he may face criminal charges equal to driving a car under the influence.

