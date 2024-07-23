GOT7's Youngjae to return as an actor after 3 years with an appearance in Friendly Competition; Reports

Friendly Competition is a much-awaited psychological drama which will be starring Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won and Oh Woo Ri. GOT7's Youngjae will also make an appearance in the drama according to recent reports.

Youngjae made his acting debut in 2015 with the drama Dream Knight. It would be exciting to see what role the idol would be playing in the series.

GOT7's Youngjae to feature in Friendly Competition

On July 23, it was reported by Donga Ilbo that GOT7 member Younjae will be making an appearance in the thriller drama Friendly Competition. He has last worked in the 2021 drama Love & Wish. This project will mark his return to acting in three years. He had also made a guest appearance in the 2024 drama Dare to Love Me.

More about Friendly Competition

Friendly Competition is expected to be released in 2025. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Friendly Competition, written by Song Chae Yoon and illustrated by Shim Jae Young.

It tells the story of Seul Gi, an orphan who, after the sudden death of her father, transfers to a prestigious school. Since her father was a part of the college entrance exam preparation committee, she was accepted to attend the high school in Seoul. Here she makes friends with Yoo Jae I, a top student who holds power among the students. As the two get closer, she gets to know another side of Jae I.

Youngjae made his debut as a member of GOT7 in January 2014 with their first extended playlist Got It? In 2021 October, he debuted as a soloist with Colors From Ars. On July 1, 2024, he announced his world tour Once in a Dream Asia Tour. He will be performing in in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea in August and September.

