Girls' Day's Hyeri to lead upcoming psychological thriller Friendly Competition

Lee Hyeri has been officially confirmed to be cast for the much-awaited psychological thriller Friendly Competition. The drama is expected to air in 2025 and is based on a popular webtoon.

Hyeri is known for her roles in hit projects like Reply 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho. Earlier this month, she also received the Rising Star Award at the 2024 New York Asian Film Festival for the film Victory.

Hyeri to lead powerful and cunning top student

On July 17, it was confirmed that Hyeri would be leading the upcoming thriller drama Friendly Competition. She would be playing the role of the school's top student Yoo Jae I. While she excels at studies, she has a dark side. She is a powerful figure in school and has a cunning personality.

