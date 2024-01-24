Greta Lee and Yoo Teo’s Past Lives nominated by 2024 Academy Awards for Best Picture and Original Screenplay

Past Lives has earned nominations in two of the prestigious Big Five categories at this year's Oscars, namely Best Film and Best Original Screenplay. The movie's significant recognition in these categories is attributed to the extensive discussions and buzz surrounding it throughout the majority of 2023.

Past Lives bags two Academy Awards nominations

On January 23, according to local time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 96th annual Academy Awards. Celine Song, in her feature directorial debut with Past Lives, has earned nominations in both the Best Picture and Original Screenplay categories—an exceptional achievement for a debut director. Additionally, this year's nominations have made history by featuring three female auteurs, with Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives, and Barbie among the ten nominees for Best Feature Film. This marks the first instance of three female directors simultaneously nominated in this category.

Past Lives garnered acclaim as it secured a spot among the top ten films of 2023, recognized by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. The film continued to shine with five nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, including a nod for Best Motion Picture – Drama. Despite its simplicity, the film weaves a lyrical narrative of connection, charming both viewers and critics alike.

The 96th Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. The event will be broadcasted live on ABC and can be viewed in over 200 territories globally.

More about Past Lives

Starring Greta Lee and Yoo Teo, the latter making history as the first Korean male nominated for an acting award at the BAFTA Film Awards, Past Lives narrates the tale of two childhood sweethearts briefly reuniting in New York after decades apart. Director Celine Song believes the film resonates with audiences by authentically depicting the "completely extraordinary moments" that unfold in the lives of ordinary individuals.

Greta Lee, known for her roles in Russian Doll and The Morning Show, and Yoo Teo, who has appeared in Korean dramas like Love to Hate You and Vagabond, contribute to the film's diverse and talented cast.

To date, the film has amassed nearly three dozen nominations and awards for its writer-director Celine Song, with a handful of accolades also going to stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo. This semi-autobiographical feature made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023.

