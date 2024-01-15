Critics Choice Awards 2024: Barbie Wins Best Comedy Amid Getting The Most Nominations At This Year's Awards
Barbie dominated the Critics Choice Awards nominations list with record-breaking 18 nods. See which of them it already won.
A fortnight into the new year and we are already on our third major awards night. Los Angeles is currently buzzing with the Critics Choice Association honoring the best of cinematic achievements from the last year.
Critics Choice Awards, now live on The CW, is being hosted by Chelsea Handler. Barbie led the nominations for the CCA this year with 18 nominations and has already won several of them in the early hours of the award ceremony.
Barbie wins Best Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards 2024
After losing the Best Comedy Award to Emma Stone’s Poor Things at the 81st Golden Globes Awards last week, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie has won the much-deserving award at the 29th Critics Choice Awards, currently underway in Los Angeles.
Barbie was up against American Fiction, Bottoms, The Holdovers, No Hard Feelings, and Poor Things in the Best Comedy category.
Barbie dominates the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Barbie is easily one of the finest movies made last year. The critical acclaim and the box office success that it commended in 2023 stands evidence of it. Now, it's time for the exemplary cast and crew of Barbie to celebrate and so they are doing.
Team Barbie marked their presence at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles and they are already having a good night. Apart from bagging the Best Comedy Award, Barbie also won Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Screenplay.
