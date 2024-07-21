GroovyRoom leaves H1GHR MUSIC after contract expiration; Producer duo to continue as CEO and artists of AREA

GroovyRoom decided to part ways with H1GHR MUSIC as their contract with the agency came to an end. The agency announced their departure and also informed that the producer duo will continue as the company AREA's CEO and artists. GroovyRoom were the first artists under H1GHR MUSIC. Their final project with the agency is yet to be unveiled and will be released this July.

On July 20, H1GHR MUSIC announced that GroovyRoom's contract with them has expired and they will be parting ways. They stated that their exclusive contract with GroovyRoom has ended. They conveyed their gratitude to fans for the love and support of GroovyRoom who started and developed as H1GHR’s first artist. The agency also asked fans to continue their support for GroovyRoom.

They further informed that GroovyRoom will continue to build at AREA as CEO and artists. The company also disclosed that the producer duo's final project with H1GHR MUSIC is yet to be released and asked fans to look forward to it.

GroovyRoom will be making a return with FASHO which is scheduled to release on July 23 along with the music video. This will mark their last project with H1GHR MUSIC.

In the past GOT7's Jay B, rapper Sik K, Jay Park and Woogie have also departed from H!GHR MUSIC.

More about GroovyRoom

GroovyRoom is a popular producer duo which includes members Park Gyu Jung and Lee Hwi Min. They made their debut in 2016 with the single Loyalty. They have worked with artists like Chunga, Ailee, Jay Park, PH-1, Heize, Suran and more.

GroovyRoom established their own agency AREA in collaboration with H1GHR MUSIC in 2021. Artists like HyunA, DAWN, GEMINI, Mirani and BLASÉ are managed by the agency.

