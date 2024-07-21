BTS’ Jimin takes over studio with live vocals and dance practice for MUSE title track Who; Watch UNSEEN clip

BTS’ Jimin released his second solo album MUSE on July 19, along with the title track Who. The song instantly became a fan-favorite, thanks to the singer’s delicate voice that never fails to win hearts. Now, the K-pop idol has released an unseen clip of his dance practice for this song with bonus live vocals.

Watch BTS' Jimin rehearse Who choreography while singing live

On July 21, BTS’ official Instagram account posted a new clip featuring Jimin. In the video, the K-pop idol can be seen rehearsing the choreography for his latest title track Who, while also singing live.

With this new never-before-seen clip, not only did fans get to see his slick moves but also listened to his soft and delicate voice that itself is a song to the ears.

Watch Jimin’s Who dance practice here:

More about Jimin's Who and album MUSE

On July 19, at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jimin unveiled his highly-anticipated first full-length solo album MUSE along with its title track Who. In this song, the singer talks about a quest for an unseen love. He explores a desperate search for an idealized lover, whom he has yet to meet, but regardless occupies his heart and thoughts.

The title track is already soaring high on music platforms. Within 24 hours of its release, it topped iTunes in 112 countries, inarguably one of the best debuts on this chart in 2024.

In addition to this, Within 2 days of its release, Who has secured an impressive debut on Spotify Global Top 20 chart, landing at no. 3. Now, the K-pop icon is set to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where he will perform Who.

Apart from the title track, Jimin’s overall second solo album MUSE features pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marchin Band (feat. LOCO), Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

Listen to Jimin’s Who here:

Meanwhile, Jimin enlisted in the military in December 2023. After completing his 18-month-long service, he will most likely be discharged in June 2025. Now excitement runs high to witness his next activities following his official return to BTS.

