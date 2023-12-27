Gyeongseong Creature’s Claudia Kim pens heartfelt note after Lee Sun Kyun’s death: ‘Loss of great talent’
Claudia Kim mourns actor Lee Sun Kyun’s passing by sharing an emotional note on Instagram. Read on to know the full message written by Gyeongseong Creature fame actress!
Claudia Kim pens an emotional note after Lee Sun Kyun’s demise
Police confirmed the passing of Parasite fame actor Lee Sun Kyun on 27th December
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide
Gyeongseong Creature actress Claudia Kim has penned an emotional message after the untimely passing of Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun. She posted the following note on her Instagram story:
“So shocked and heartbroken to hear the news.
Everyone deserves to be forgiven for their mistakes. Everyone deserves a second chance.
What a loss of great talent it is for the Korean entertainment industry.
Sending prayers to his family and close friends.
Read in Peace”
Claudia Kim shared heartfelt condolences with the family members of the late actor Lee Sun Kyun. She also mentioned that Korean entertainment has lost a gem today.
For the uninitiated, on December 27th, Seoul Seongbuk Police Station confirmed the passing of actor Lee Sun Kyun. According to recent reports, the police had received an emergency call from Lee Sun Kyun’s manager informing them about his disappearance. Later, the actor was found unconscious inside a car parked in Seoul’s Waryong Park. Previously, it was said that the actor’s wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin, had reported the incident.
Lee Sun Kyun’s death is suspected to be a suicide. However, the investigation is still underway. Since October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun has been undergoing a police investigation regarding illicit drug use.
More about Lee Sun Kyun and Claudia Kim
Lee Sun Kyun started his acting career with musical theater and then gradually switched to television series and films. After doing minor and supporting roles, the actor came into the limelight with leading roles in Helpless (2012) and All About My Wife (2012). He became a prominent figure in the Korean entertainment world as he featured in famous projects such as Coffee Prince (2007), the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), Sleep (2023) and more.
Meanwhile, actress Claudia Kim is a renowned actress who is known for her appearances in Hollywood movies, including Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and more. The actress is currently entertaining the audience with the ongoing monster thriller Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.
