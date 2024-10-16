Han So Hee plans legal action against claims of running anti-fan Hyeri account post Ryu Jun Yeol dating controversy

Recently, the Han Soo Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri row made a comeback after some unexpected rumors circulated online. Netizens speculated that the My Name actress has been using a private account to write malicious comments on Hyeri’s Instagram posts. However, her agency was quick to shut down the claims and now they are willing to take legal action for the same.

On October 16, following the rise of rumors, Han So Hee through her agency 9ATO Entertainment announced legal actions against the claims of her running an ant-Hyeri account.

The agency posted, “Presenting the official position of the party regarding the actor Han Sohee reported today. The social media account that is exposed to the media is not the account of actor Han So Hee. We will take all legal actions since they are not true. Please refrain from making speculations that have not been verified.”

In the comment section of this announcement, fans have encouraged the agency to pursue firm action against the rumormongers.

Read the statement by 9ATO Entertainment here:

For the unversed, earlier today, Han So Hee once again landed in the headlines after a shocking rumor arose. Netizens found out that her close friend Jeon Jong Seo has been following a private Instagram account, which seems to have been writing hate comments on Hyeri’s posts.

The situation escalated quickly as churning the gossip mill, people started claiming that the account belonged to none other than Han So Hee. To back up their speculations, they provided images showing that the profile photo of the anti-fan account and some of the posts are the same as Han So Hee shared on her own handle in the past.

As the controversy started to form once again, 9ATO Entertainment quickly responded that the account didn’t belong to the Gyeongseong Creature star. Meanwhile, Jeon Jong Seo’s agency ANDMARQ commented that they are unable to confirm any details as this involves the actress’ personal life.

Earlier this year, Han So Hee got embroiled in a transition love controversy after rumors arose that her then-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol ‘left’ his ex-girlfriend Hyeri for the My Name star. Amid the chaotic situation, things became complicated when both actresses got caught in a social media row.

