Jeon Jong Seo in hot water for following Hyeri hater account said to be run by Han So Hee; Agency responds

Jeon Jong Seo, a popular South Korean actress, finds herself in the midst of a controversy involving Hyeri. The artist has been recently caught following an account on Instagram who is known to be a ‘Hyeri hater.’ Moreover, it is also being speculated that the owner of the account might be Han So Hee herself.

On October 16, 2024, it was revealed that Jeon Jong Seo was following a questionable account out of the 19 pages she follows on Instagram. The page is called @catsaretheavengers and it is a private account with an image of Saturn in its profile picture. The account was previously seen posting malicious comments on Heri’s Instagram posts.

In one of Hyeri’s Instagram posts, a user @pej_521521_ left a comment mocking actress Han So Hee claiming that she lost all endorsements following her dating controversy with Ryu Jun Yeol. However, the account @catsaretheavengers responded to the comment in an attempt to defend Han So Hee. It is believed that the account might be a Han So Hee fan who has been snapping back at her online haters with equally malicious comments.

Moreover, it is speculated that Jong Jeon Seo might have followed @catsaretheavengers accidentally. Nevertheless, the account is creating suspicions that the admin is Han So Hee herself, as the profile picture of the account is from one of her old posts where she uploaded an image of the exact same Saturn. The identity of the owner is still unknown, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jeon Jong Seo’s agency, Andmarq, has gone on record to issue an official statement. The label has revealed that since the matter is the private life of the actress, they are not able to verify the facts. It is possible that the fans will receive a statement soon regarding the matter.

