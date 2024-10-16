Han So Hee gets accused of using private account to write malicious comments against Hyeri; Agency firmly denies

The Han So Hee, Hyeri, and Ryu Jun Yeol row made headlines earlier this year. From ‘transition relationship’ to viral social media posts, the alleged love triangle theories sent shockwaves through the K-content world. Is the row making a comeback? Although accusations arose against Han So Hee once again, her agency was quick to shut them down.

Recently, netizens noticed that actress Jeon Jong Seo, who is known to be a good friend of the Gyeongseong Creature star was following a private account on Instagram. The controversy began when many noticed that this particular account had been leaving malicious comments on Hyeri’s posts, with whom Han So Hee was embroiled in a controversy due to their chaotic relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol.

Netizens began to speculate that the person behind this ‘hate’ account was a mutual acquaintance of Project Y stars or it belonged to Han So Hee herself. The rumor mill further churned when people spotted that the profile picture of this malicious account and the posts were the same as those she had uploaded to social media in the past.

As the situation escalated quickly, Han So Hee’s agency 9ATO Entertainment released a statement through media outlets, firmly denying the speculations. “We would like to inform you that the SNS account exposed to the media is not actress Han So-hee's private account”, her side stated.

On the other hand, regarding her following the account, Jeon Jong Seo’s agency ANDMARQ commented, “It is difficult to confirm as it is her personal life.”

The situation has received mixed response from fans. Some refuse to believe that the actress will do something like that at all while others are confused given their history. In online communities, Korean netizens have been dissecting the matter while trying to match the timeline of the hate comments.

For the unversed, earlier this year, Han So Hee and Hyeri got caught in an unexpected situation with Ryu Jun Yeol in the center. After the My Name actress and Reply 1988 star was confirmed to be dating, people began to speculate that he ‘left’ Hyeri, with whom he was in a relationship for 8 years, for Han So Hee. In addition, the two actresses, who both are now Ryu Jun Yeol’s ex-girlfriends, got caught in a social media row, further fueling controversy.

