Han So Hee says ‘personal matters should not interfere with work’ on dating controversy involving Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri



Gyeongseong Creature is returning with the second season starring Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon in the lead roles. The press conference for the show took place where the cast had the opportunity to take questions directly from the journalists regarding the show. However, Han So Hee was asked about her ‘transit love’ involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri which she swiftly brushed off.

On September 25, 2024, the cast of Gyeongseong Creature season 2 were present at the show’s press conference ahead of its premiere. However, during the event, Han So Hee was asked about her previous romantic involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol which led to immense controversies. But she gracefully brushed off the questions by saying that her personal matters should not interfere with her public ones.

Han So Hee said, "I always hope people appreciate my work. I believe personal matters should not interfere with my professional life. I hope you enjoy Season 2 as well." At the beginning of 2024, the news about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol’s relationship started to spread after they were seen together in Hawaii by a fan. Initially, both their representative agencies denied the dating rumors. But a cryptic message from Hyeri caused unrest among fans. The actress posted an Instagram story with the message, “This is funny.”

Following that, Han So Hee also made an Instagram story with a long caption, defending herself. The indirect exchange led to a lot of speculation, which resulted in Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirming the dating news. However, a few days later, it was announced that the couple was no longer together.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 directed by Jung Dong Yoon and written by Kang Eun Kyung, will be premiering on September 27, 2024. In the new season, the story transports to 2024 Seoul, where the horrors of the past have reawakened, entwining their fates once more. The narrative explores the enduring impact of history, human resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice in the face of unimaginable evil.

Apart from Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon, the rest of the cast of the series includes Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Moo Saeng, Han Dong Hee and more.

